Disney releases video for new 'Frozen' song 'Monster'

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Disney has released a video of Frozen the Musical star Caissie Levy singing Elsa's new power ballad "Monster."

The clip for the Act 2 song shows Levy at a microphone, backed by male singers and an orchestra. The words reveal a heroine wondering if the world is better without her.

The stage adaptation of the animated blockbuster began previews on Broadway Thursday. The frosty fairytale previously played an out-of-town engagement in Denver.

The show features all of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's beloved songs from the movie, as well as a dozen new tracks. The producers of the musical have said they will release new songs from the show on Fridays leading up to its official opening in March.