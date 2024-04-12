1 of 5 | Keith Urban sings "Let It Roll" for "The Garfield Movie." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the music video "Let It Roll" from The Garfield Movie on Friday. The film opens May 24. Keith Urban sings "Let It Roll" with a rap by Snoop Dogg. The song accompanies clips from the movie.

The video shows Garfield as a kitten meeting Jon Arbuckle at an Italian restaurant. Jon takes Garfield home, where he grows up with the dog Odie.

Clips of Jon baking lasagna for Garfield repeat with the chorus.

Chris Pratt voices Garfield in the new movie, with Nicholas Hoult as Jon. Samuel L. Jackson provides the voice of Garfield's long-lost father, Vic.

The Garfield Movie also features the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Cecily Strong, Brett Goldstein, Harvey Guillém and Bowen Yang. Snoop Dogg also voices the character Snoop Catt. Mark Dindal directs.

Bill Murray voiced Garfield in two live-action movies starring Breckin Meyer and Jennifer Love Hewitt.