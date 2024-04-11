Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 11, 2024 / 1:15 PM

'IF': Ryan Reynolds helps imaginary friends in final trailer

By Annie Martin
Ryan Reynolds stars in the fantasy film "IF." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Ryan Reynolds stars in the fantasy film "IF." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is gearing up for the release of IF.

The studio shared a final trailer for the film Thursday featuring Ryan Reynolds.

Advertisement

IF is a live-action and animated fantasy film written, directed and produced by John Krasinski.

Reynolds stars as Cal, a man who teams up with his young neighbor Bea (Cailey Fleming) to help forgotten imaginary friends find new kids.

The cast also features Krasinski and Fiona Shaw, along with the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell.

Paramount released a Super Bowl teaser for the movie in February that shows cast member Randall Park impersonate Krasinski.

IF opens in theaters May 17.

The film will mark Krasinski's first release as a writer, director and producer since A Quiet Place Part II (2020).

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jim Henson documentary from Ron Howard coming May 31 on Disney+
Movies // 24 minutes ago
Jim Henson documentary from Ron Howard coming May 31 on Disney+
April 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Thursday that a new documentary, "Jim Henson: Idea Man," will premiere May 31. Ron Howard directs and produces.
'Bob Marley: One Love' coming Friday to Paramount+
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Bob Marley: One Love' coming Friday to Paramount+
April 11 (UPI) -- "Bob Marley: One Love," a biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, will start streaming on Paramount+.
'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy stars in horror remake
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy stars in horror remake
April 11 (UPI) -- "Speak No Evil," a psychological horror film starring James McAvoy, opens in September.
Ronald Reagan film highlights 'very private side,' star Dennis Quaid says
Movies // 3 hours ago
Ronald Reagan film highlights 'very private side,' star Dennis Quaid says
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Dennis Quaid discussed his approach to playing Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film, in theaters Aug. 30, focusing on the actor and former president's private side.
Ice Spice to make acting debut in Spike Lee film
Movies // 4 hours ago
Ice Spice to make acting debut in Spike Lee film
April 11 (UPI) -- Ice Spice will appear in "High and Low," Spike Lee's reimagining of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller.
Johnny Knoxville embraced 'Sweet Dreams' sobriety, softball story
Movies // 8 hours ago
Johnny Knoxville embraced 'Sweet Dreams' sobriety, softball story
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Johnny Knoxville and writer/director Lije Sarki discuss balancing comedy, drama and softball in "Sweet Dreams," in theaters Friday.
Wagner Moura calls 'Civil War' tribute to war reporters
Movies // 8 hours ago
Wagner Moura calls 'Civil War' tribute to war reporters
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Actor Wager Moura says "Civil War," in theaters Friday, pays tribute to war correspondents even though it depicts a fictional civil war.
'The Blair Witch Project' reboot in the works at Lionsgate, Blumhouse
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Blair Witch Project' reboot in the works at Lionsgate, Blumhouse
April 10 (UPI) -- Lionsgate and Blumhouse will reimagine the 1999 horror film "The Blair Witch Project."
'Joker: Folie a Deux' teaser: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga find love
Movies // 1 day ago
'Joker: Folie a Deux' teaser: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga find love
April 10 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux," a musical sequel to the 2019 film "Joker," opens in October.
Movie review: 'Babysitter's Dead' remake a fun update on original
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Babysitter's Dead' remake a fun update on original
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (UPI) -- "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," in theaters Friday, makes some smart updates to the 1991 movie, while maintaining the fun and humor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock
Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Famous birthdays for April 10: Mandy Moore, Charlie Hunnam
Famous birthdays for April 10: Mandy Moore, Charlie Hunnam
Aerosmith announces rescheduled dates for farewell tour
Aerosmith announces rescheduled dates for farewell tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement