1 of 3 | Ryan Reynolds stars in the fantasy film "IF." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is gearing up for the release of IF. The studio shared a final trailer for the film Thursday featuring Ryan Reynolds. Advertisement

IF is a live-action and animated fantasy film written, directed and produced by John Krasinski.

Reynolds stars as Cal, a man who teams up with his young neighbor Bea (Cailey Fleming) to help forgotten imaginary friends find new kids.

The cast also features Krasinski and Fiona Shaw, along with the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell.

Paramount released a Super Bowl teaser for the movie in February that shows cast member Randall Park impersonate Krasinski.

IF opens in theaters May 17.

The film will mark Krasinski's first release as a writer, director and producer since A Quiet Place Part II (2020).