1 of 5 | Joseph David-Jones will play Jackie Jackson in "Michael." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International announced the casting of Michael Jackson's brothers in the biopic Michael on Tuesday. Two actors are cast in each role to portray their character at different ages. Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson play Jermaine Jackson. Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton play Marlon Jackson. Advertisement

Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill play Tito Jackson. Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones play Jackie Jackson.

Earlier this month the studios released a photo of Michael's actual nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as Michael. Juliano Krue Valdi will play younger Michael.

Colman Domingo and Nia Long were previously cast as Joe and Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller will play attorney John Branca.

The Jackson 5 were a popular group before Michael went solo. Antoine Fuqua directs and Graham King produces.

Michael will open April 18, 2025 in theaters.