1 of 4 | Dermot Mulroney is set to star in the Starz drama "The Hunting Wives." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Starz has announced that Dermot Mulroney from My Best Friend's Wedding and Anyone But You has joined the cast of the new eight-episode drama series, The Hunting Wives. The ensemble will also include Evan Jonigkeit, Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow.

Production is set to begin this spring in Charlotte, N.C., but no premiere date has been announced yet.

Mulroney will play Jed Banks, "a fifth-generation oil man, alpha millionaire and the husband of trophy-wife Margo (Malin Åkerman)," according to a press release from the cable network.

Rebecca Cutter --whose credits include Hightown -- will serve as showrunner.