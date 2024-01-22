Trending
Jan. 22, 2024

'Expend4bles' leads field with 7 Razzie nominations

By Karen Butler
Sylvester Stallone's "Expend4bles" was nominated for seven Razzie Awards on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sylvester Stallone's "Expend4bles" was nominated for seven Razzie Awards on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The action movie, Expend4bles, scored a leading seven Razzie Award nominations, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2023, in Hollywood on Monday morning.

Exorcist: Believer and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey each earned five nods, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania are mentioned in four categories apiece.

Winners will be announced on March 9, the night before the Oscars, honoring excellence in film, are presented.

Here are the nominees:

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe The Pope's Exorcist

Vin Diesel Fast X

Chris Evans Ghosted

Jason Statham Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight Mercy

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas Ghosted

Megan Fox Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek Magic Mike's Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez The Mother

Helen Mirren Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson Confidential Informant

Bill Murray Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero The Pope's Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone Expend4ables

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall About My Father

Megan Fox Expend4bles

Bai Ling Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson Five Nights at Freddy's

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

