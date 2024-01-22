'Expend4bles' leads field with 7 Razzie nominations

1 of 5 | Sylvester Stallone's "Expend4bles" was nominated for seven Razzie Awards on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The action movie, Expend4bles, scored a leading seven Razzie Award nominations, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2023, in Hollywood on Monday morning.
Exorcist: Believer and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey each earned five nods, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania are mentioned in four categories apiece.
Winners will be announced on March 9, the night before the Oscars, honoring excellence in film, are presented.
Here are the nominees:
Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Actor
Russell Crowe The Pope's Exorcist
Vin Diesel Fast X
Chris Evans Ghosted
Jason Statham Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight Mercy
Worst Actress
Ana de Armas Ghosted
Megan Fox Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek Magic Mike's Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez The Mother
Helen Mirren Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson Confidential Informant
Bill Murray Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero The Pope's Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone Expend4ables
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall About My Father
Megan Fox Expend4bles
Bai Ling Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson Five Nights at Freddy's
Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Screenplay
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey