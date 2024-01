1 of 5 | Tom Cruise arrives on the red carpet at the "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday July 10 in New York City. The movie will stream on Paramount+ starting on Jan. 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise's action blockbuster, Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning, is set to premiere on Paramount+ Jan. 25. Cruise reprised his role of globe-trotting agent Ethan Hunt in the movie, which earned more than $500 million worldwide when it played in theaters last summer. Advertisement

During its theatrical release, it also had "Part One" in its title, but that has been dropped for the streaming release.

The film co-starred Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.

The next installment in the franchise is set for theatrical release on May 23, 2025.

