1 of 3 | Brad Pitt stars in an untitled Formula 1 racing film at Apple Original Films. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Apple Original Films is giving a glimpse of the Chip Hart Racing Porsche that will appear in its upcoming Formula 1 movie. The studio released a first-look photo of the car Friday ahead of the 62nd annual Rolex 24 race at Daytona International Speedway. Advertisement

The No. 120 Chip Hart Racing Porsche will be featured in the new film from Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment and Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films.

The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1. Damson Idris also stars as Pitt's teammate on APXGP, a fictional racing team.

Apple created the film in collaboration with F1.

Wright Motorsports will field the No. 120 Porsche in the real-life Rolex 24, which will take place Jan. 27-28 at Daytona.

Apple's Formula 1 film will open in theaters first and run at least 30 days before heading to the Apple TV+ streaming service. Apple has yet to announce a release date.