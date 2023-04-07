Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 7, 2023 / 2:58 PM

Damson Idris joins Brad Pitt in Formula One film at Apple

By Annie Martin
1/5
Damson Idris will star with Brad Pitt in a Formula One racing film from Apple Original Films. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Damson Idris will star with Brad Pitt in a Formula One racing film from Apple Original Films. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Damson Idris has joined the cast of the Formula One film at Apple.

The 31-year-old actor will star with Brad Pitt in the new movie about Formula One racing, The Hollywood Reporter said Friday.

Advertisement

Deadline and Variety confirmed Idris' casting.

The untitled project hails from Apple Original Films, with Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Pitt's Plan B Entertainment as producers.

Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) will direct the film and produce with F1 racing star Lewis Hamilton, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick) will write the screenplay.

The new movie follows a former F1 driver (Pitt) who returns to the sport and mentors a younger driver (Idris).

The film is being made in cooperation with F1.

The untitled project will open in theaters first and run at least 30 days before heading to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Idris is known for playing Franklin Saint on the FX series Snowfall, which is in the midst of its sixth season.

Read More

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' trailer: Harrison Ford goes on final adventure 'Cocaine Bear' starring Keri Russell coming to Peacock 'Manifest' Season 4, Part 2 coming to Netflix in June What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Cocaine Bear' starring Keri Russell coming to Peacock
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Cocaine Bear' starring Keri Russell coming to Peacock
April 7 (UPI) -- "Cocaine Bear," a comedy horror film directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Keri Russell, will start streaming on Peacock in April.
'Evil Dead Rise' trailer shows a mother under siege
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Evil Dead Rise' trailer shows a mother under siege
April 7 (UPI) -- A new "Evil Dead" franchise begins with the April release of "Evil Dead Rise," which extends the horror brand.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' trailer: Harrison Ford goes on final adventure
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' trailer: Harrison Ford goes on final adventure
April 7 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth and final film in the "Indiana Jones" franchise starring Harrison Ford, will open in June.
'Five Nights at Freddy's' movie coming to theaters, Peacock in October
Movies // 1 day ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's' movie coming to theaters, Peacock in October
April 6 (UPI) -- "Five Nights at Freddy's," a horror film based on the video game franchise, will open in theaters and premiere on Peacock in October.
'Joker' sequel wraps filming; Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix appear in photos
Movies // 1 day ago
'Joker' sequel wraps filming; Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix appear in photos
April 6 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux" director Todd Phillips shared photos of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix after completing filming on the new movie.
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
Movies // 2 days ago
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
April 5 (UPI) -- "Migration," a new animated comedy from the "Despicable Me" studio Illumination, will open in theaters in December.
'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 2 days ago
'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller
April 5 (UPI) -- "Simulant," a new film starring Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu and Sam Worthington, opens in theaters in May.
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Movies // 2 days ago
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
LOS ANGELES, April 5 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck, Viola Davis and Matt Damon discuss how Michael Jordan influenced "Air" to include his parents.
Movie review: Jackie Chan horseplay energizes 'Ride On'
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: Jackie Chan horseplay energizes 'Ride On'
LOS ANGELES, April 5 (UPI) -- Jackie Chan's latest movie, "Ride On," in theaters Friday, addresses the issue of aging stuntmen but still provides plenty of Chan's signature action and comedy.
Movie review: 'Super Mario Bros.' does Nintendo right
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Super Mario Bros.' does Nintendo right
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," in theaters Wednesday, is faithful to the classic Nintendo game with some fun homages to other video game favorites too.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
Jeremy Renner says he refuses to be 'haunted by' the memory of his accident
Jeremy Renner says he refuses to be 'haunted by' the memory of his accident
'The Resident' canceled after six seasons
'The Resident' canceled after six seasons
Kristian Flores: 'School Spirits' fans drawn to Simon and Maddie's friendship
Kristian Flores: 'School Spirits' fans drawn to Simon and Maddie's friendship
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement