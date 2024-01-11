1 of 4 | Gina Rodriguez stars in the romantic comedy "Players. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Players. The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis. Advertisement

Players follows Mack (Rodriguez), a New York sportswriter who has spent years devising successful hook-up "plays" with her friends (Damon Wayans Jr., Liza Koshy, Augustus Prew, Joel Courtney).

When Mack "unexpectedly falls head over heels for one of her targets (Tom Ellis) she must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps. Because with this group, love is a team sport," an official description reads.

Netflix shared first-look photos for the film last week.

Players is directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3), with Rodriguez also serving as an executive producer.

The film premieres Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

Rodriguez is best known for playing Jane Villaneuva on Jane the Virgin, while Ellis portrayed the title character on Lucifer.