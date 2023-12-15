Trending
'Origin' trailer: Ava DuVernay confronts trauma in new film

By Annie Martin
Aunjanue Ellis stars in "Origin," a new film based on the book "Caste." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Neon is giving a glimpse of the new film Origin.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Friday featuring Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal.

Origin is inspired by the best-selling Isabel Wilkerson book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

Aunjanue Ellis plays a fictionalized version of Wilkerson, who is seen struggling with personal tragedy as she writes her book.

Vera Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nick Offerman and Blair Underwood also star.

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents explores racism in the United States by examining its similarities to Nazi Germany and caste systems in India.

Origin had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September and will open in theaters Jan. 19.

DuVernay is known for directing I Will Follow, Selma and A Wrinkle in Time and creating the series Queen Sugar.

