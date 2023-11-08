Trending
'Mr. Monk's Last Case' trailer: Tony Shalhoub returns in Peacock movie

By Annie Martin
"Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie," a new film featuring Tony Shalhoub as detective Adrian Monk, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new film Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Tony Shalhoub.

Mr. Monk's Last Case is based on the series Monk, which had an eight-season run on USA Network from 2002 to 2009.

Shalhoub reprises his role as Adrian Monk, a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and multiple phobias.

Mr. Monk's Last Case is created and written by Andy Breckman and directed by Randy Zisk. Breckman and Zisk executive produce with David Hoberman.

"Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding," an official synopsis reads.

Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, Hector Elizondo, Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy also star.

"It's been nearly fourteen years since the world has been a fresh installment of Monk. The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and Monk 2023 reflects the changing world," Breckman, Hoberman and Zisk said in a press release.

"We're so delighted to have made a movie version of Monk, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. Mr. Monk's Last Case is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising."

Mr. Monk's Last Case premieres Dec. 8 on Peacock.

