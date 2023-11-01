Trending
Nov. 1, 2023 / 2:39 PM

Melissa McCarthy is a Christmas 'Genie' from 'Love Actually' writer

By Fred Topel
Paapa Essiedu and Melissa McCarthy star in "Genie." Photo courtesy of Universal Studios
Paapa Essiedu and Melissa McCarthy star in "Genie." Photo courtesy of Universal Studios

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for the comedy Genie on Wednesday. The Christmas movie premieres Nov. 22.

Melissa McCarthy plays the genie Flora. Bernard (Paapa Essiedu) gets unlimited wishes, not just three, and he needs them.

Bernard's marriage is in trouble and he forgot his daughter's (Jordyn Mcintosh) birthday. Bernard also got fired right before Christmas.

Bernard's first wishes are for a camel and the Mona Lisa in his house, and a pizza which Flora discovers for the first time. Bernard also introduces Flora to modern music to which she dances.

Flora has been in her Jewelry box for almost 2000 years. She knew Jesus and Mary but is surprised there is now a whole holiday based on him.

Richard Curtis wrote Genie, adapted from his TV movie Bernard and the Genie. Sam Boyd directs but the trailer emphasizes it is from the creator of Love Actually and Notting Hill, which is Curtis.

Curtis also wrote Four Weddings and a Funeral and adapted Bridget Jones's Diary.

Denée Benton, Alan Cumming, Marc Maron, Luis Guzmán, Tate Ellington and LaChanze also star.

