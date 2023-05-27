Advertisement
May 27, 2023 / 3:39 PM

'Little Mermaid' star Melissa McCarthy to read CBeebies bedtime story

By Karen Butler
Melissa McCarthy arrives for the CinemaCon 2023 Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on April 27. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Melissa McCarthy arrives for the CinemaCon 2023 Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on April 27. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Melissa McCarthy -- who can now be seen playing the sea witch Ursula in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid -- is set to read aloud the children's story, Tropical Terry, next week on the CBeebies British TV programming block.

"Helping to settle the nation's children to sleep, Melissa will tell the tale of Tropical Terry by Jarvis, a story about friendship, self-esteem, acceptance and learning to love who you are," a press release from the British broadcaster said.

McCarthy's episode will air on CBeebies and via BBC iPlayer on Friday.

The actress' other credits include Bridesmaids, Mike & Molly, The Heat, Nine Perfect Strangers and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

