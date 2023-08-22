Trending
Aug. 22, 2023

Nia Varadalos gives 'Big Fat Greek' recap ahead of third movie

By Fred Topel
Nia Vardalos explains the plots of the first two "Big Fat Greek Wedding" movies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nia Vardalos explains the plots of the first two "Big Fat Greek Wedding" movies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Focus Features released a recap of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel on Tuesday. This is in anticipation of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 opening in theaters Sept. 8.

Nia Vardalos, who wrote and stars in all three movies, delivers the recap. In the 2002 original, Vardalos' character, Toula Portokalos, is unmarried at 30.

Toula's parents, Gus (Michael Constantine) and Maria (Lainie Kazan), worry for her future. Vardalos also references Gus's cure-all.

"Even Windex can't fix this for her traditional parents Gus and Maria," Vardalos says.

Toula meets Ian Miller (John Corbett) while working at her aunt Voula's (Andrea Martin) travel agency. Ian is not Greek, but they get married despite family objections.

"Ultimately, Toula finds the inner strength to not only stand up for what she wants but also come out of her shell and show her family who she truly is," Vardalos said.

In 2016's sequel, Toula and Ian already have a teenage daughter, Paris (Elena Kampouris). With family businesses struggling, "Toula feels the pressure to be the fixer," Vardalos said.

There is another wedding because the family discovers Gus and Maria were never officially remarried. Toula and Ian also take the opportunity to renew their vows, and send Paris to college.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 sends the gang to a Portokalos family reunion in Greece.

"This time we're headed to the homeland," Vardalos said. "This film is filled with lots of fun and lots of heart."

Vardalos does not reference the short-lived TV series My Big Fat Greek Life. Vardalos also directs My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are also producers of the trilogy.

