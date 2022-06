1/5

Nia Vardalos is directing a third "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" movie in Greece this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Actress and filmmaker Nia Vardalos has announced on Instagram that filming has begun in Greece on the third My Big Fat Greek Wedding comedy. "Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece! #Mybigfatgreekwedding3," Vardalos captioned a brief video of her in her hotel room, showing where she is in Athens by turning her phone camera to the window. Advertisement

"Guess who's the director? It's me!" she said excitedly in the clip.

Vardalos wrote and starred in the original 2002 romantic comedy blockbuster, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which was directed by Joel Zwick.

Kirk Jones helmed the 2016 sequel that Vardalos starred in and wrote.

Both films co-starred John Corbett, Lainie Kazan, Michael Constantine and Andrea Martin, and most of the cast is expected to return for the threequel.

Constantine died last summer at the age of 94.