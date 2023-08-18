Trending
Lenny Kravitz records anthem for Netflix civil-rights film 'Rustin'

By Karen Butler
Lenny Kravitz recorded an original song for the "Rustin" soundtrack. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lenny Kravitz recorded an original song for the "Rustin" soundtrack. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz has written and recorded an original song called "Road To Freedom" for director-producer George C. Wolfe's upcoming U.S. civil-rights film, Rustin.

"Ever since Branford Marsalis introduced me to a recording of the holy trombone choir from the United House of Prayer, I've been mesmerized. So, when the brilliant, impassioned Lenny Kravitz agreed to write a song for Rustin, I begged him to include a chorus of trombones," Wolfe said in a statement.

"Lenny took my request to the next level and brought on board the legendary Trombone Shorty. 'Road To Freedom' captures both 1963 and 2023; a bold celebration, as Lenny's voice sermonizes and soars."

Starring Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald, the drama will be released in theaters on Nov. 3 and on Netflix Nov. 17.

Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black penned the screenplay, and former President Barack and Michelle Obama are among its producers.

"Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom," Netflix said in a press release.

Lenny Kravitz performs in New York

Lenny Kravitz performs at the Samsung AT&T Summer Krush Concert at Terminal 5 in New York on August 31, 2011. UPI /Laura Cavanaugh | License Photo

