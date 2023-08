1/5

"Reinventing Elvis" tells the behind-the-scenes story of the singer's 1968 "Comeback Special." cc/files UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback on Tuesday. The documentary premieres Aug. 15 on Paramount+. Elvis Presley's 1968 special aired on Dec. 3, 1968. Wearing a black leather outfit, Presley won fans back to his music after he had taken time off to act in movies. Advertisement

Reinventing Elvis features a new interview with Comeback Special director Steve Binder. Binder shares his thoughts on Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker.

"From the first minute of meeting Parker, in my head I'm saying, 'I'm not doing this,'" Binder shares in the trailer.

Reinventing Elvis also features testimony from Presley experts and audience members from the live telecast. Contemporary recording artists also discuss the impact of the special.

Drake Milligan is featured in the trailer. Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker and music producer Maffio are also in the documentary.

John Scheinfeld directed Reinventing Elvis. Spencer Proffer produced through his Meteor 17, which also produced The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie. Binder also executive produces with Bruce Gillmer.