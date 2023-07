The cause of Lisa Marie Presley's January death was a small bowel obstruction, officials said Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died in January due to a small bowel obstruction, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office said. The report, released Thursday, states the small bowel obstruction was caused by scar tissue that developed following bariatric surgery that was performed years prior.

"The manner of death is natural," the report states.

Presley, 54, died Jan. 12 at a local hospital where she was rushed after being found unresponsive earlier that day at her Calabasa home.

The medical examiner's report states that she was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m. and that an unidentified ex-husband was who had found her and who had called the paramedics to the scene.

It added that though Presley had a history of drug use she had been sober "for the past few years" and that toxicology results showed "therapeutic levels of oxycodone" and other medications in her system at the time of her death.

The report adds that she had for months complained of abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea and fevers but did not have the issues medically examined.

Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was buried with her late father and her only son, Benjamin Keough, at the family's famous Graceland estate in Tennessee.