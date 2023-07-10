Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 10, 2023 / 8:38 PM

'24,' 'Dexter' producer Manny Coto dies at 62

By Fred Topel

July 10 (UPI) -- Prolific television producer Manny Coto died Sunday at age 62. Trades Variety and Deadline confirmed with family, who said Coto had been battling pancreatic cancer for 13 months.

Coto's television credits began as a writer for anthologies Alfred Hitchcock Presents and Tales from the Crypt, the former of which he also directed. He got his first producing credit on a '90s revival of The Outer Limits.

Advertisement

Coto joined the drama 24 in its fifth season, writing episodes, as well. The show was groundbreaking for telling stories in real time, with each hour-long episode representing one hour of a single day.

The spinoff 24: Legacy credited Coto as creator. Legacy followed a new generation of CTU agents trying to thwart a daily crisis.

Coto also produced Dexter Seasons 5-8 after Clyde Phillips left. Phillips returned for Dexter: New Blood and Coto was not involved in the revival.

Most recently, Coto was a producer on American Horror Story Seasons 8, 10 and 11, and its spinoff American Horror Stories.

He also co-wrote and directed the horror film Dr. Giggles and wrote and directed the family film Star Kid. As a writer on Star Trek: Enterprise, he eventually became showrunner of the prequel series.

Advertisement

Coto's brother, Juan Carlos, is also a writer and producer having worked on 24, Heroes, 9-1-1 and showrunning From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.

Juan Carlos remembered his brother letting him assist on Super-8 films. "He was my inspiration and my guiding light -- in the craft, and in life," Juan Carlos tweeted.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Alan Arkin
Actor Alan Arkin holds a replica plaque during a ceremony honoring him with the 2,665th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7, 2019. Arkin, an Oscar winner best known for his roles in "Little Miss Sunshine," "Argo," "The Kominsky Method" and more, died at the age of 89 on June 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dies at 19 Oscar winner Alan Arkin dies at 89 Longtime Tennessee lawmaker Roy Herron dies one week after jet ski crash

Latest Headlines

Itzy members pose in 'Kill My Doubt' concept clip
Music // 6 hours ago
Itzy members pose in 'Kill My Doubt' concept clip
July 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a teaser video and concept photos for their EP "Kill My Doubt."
'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
July 10 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Kelly Bensimon announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Scott Litner.
Dan Harmon animated 'Krapopolis' premieres Sept. 24 on Fox
TV // 7 hours ago
Dan Harmon animated 'Krapopolis' premieres Sept. 24 on Fox
July 10 (UPI) -- Fox announced the fall premiere of "Krapopolis" on Monday. Dan Harmon's animated ancient Greece comedy premieres Sept. 24 after NFL Football.
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
July 10 (UPI) -- Fox sportscaster Erin Andrews and her husband, Jarret Stoll, welcomed a son via surrogate after fertility struggles.
Ben Kingsley meets alien in 'Jules' trailer
Movies // 7 hours ago
Ben Kingsley meets alien in 'Jules' trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released the trailer for "Jules" on Monday. The comedy about a man (Ben Kingsley) and an alien opens Aug. 11.
Madonna gives update, reschedules tour after hospitalization
Music // 8 hours ago
Madonna gives update, reschedules tour after hospitalization
July 10 (UPI) -- Madonna gave a health update and canceled the North American leg of her "Celebration" tour after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection.
Christopher Nolan: 'Oppenheimer' test could have 'set fire to the atmosphere'
Movies // 8 hours ago
Christopher Nolan: 'Oppenheimer' test could have 'set fire to the atmosphere'
July 10 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a behind the scenes feature about "Oppenheimer" on Monday. Director Christopher Nolan reveals a frightening detail about the Manhattan project, and how his crew brought it to the screen.
'Love at First Sight' trailer: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy meet by chance
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Love at First Sight' trailer: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy meet by chance
July 10 (UPI) -- "Love at First Sight," a romance film based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel "The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight," is coming to Netflix.
'Twisted Metal' trailer: Anthony Mackie stars in series based on video game
TV // 9 hours ago
'Twisted Metal' trailer: Anthony Mackie stars in series based on video game
July 10 (UPI) -- "Twisted Metal," a post-apocalyptic action comedy starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, is coming to Peacock.
TV review: 'Heels' Season 2 crafts riveting drama in, out of ring
TV // 10 hours ago
TV review: 'Heels' Season 2 crafts riveting drama in, out of ring
LOS ANGELES, July 10 (UPI) -- "Heels" Season 2, premiering July 28 on Starz, picks up right where the season finale left off and crafts both a gripping wrestling saga and behind-the-scenes drama.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jamie Foxx seen smiling in first video since medical emergency
Jamie Foxx seen smiling in first video since medical emergency
'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
Margot Robbie wears 1960s Barbie look at 'Barbie' premiere
Margot Robbie wears 1960s Barbie look at 'Barbie' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement