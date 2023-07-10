Longtime Tennessee lawmaker Roy Herron dies one week after jet ski crash

Roy Herron, a former Democratic lawmaker from Tennessee who served nearly three decades in the state House and Senate, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a jet ski crash on July 1. He was 69. Photo courtesy UT Martin via Twitter

July 10 (UPI) -- Roy Herron, a former Democratic lawmaker from Tennessee who served nearly three decades in the state House and Senate, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a jet ski crash on July 1. He was 69. News of Herron's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from public officials in Nashville and Washington, who praised his leadership over a 26-year political career that spanned from 1986 to 2012. Advertisement

"Roy Herron was a dedicated and joyful warrior for the causes he held dear," Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, said in a statement. "Behind that warm smile, he was as tenacious as they come and never better than when he was fighting for public schools, affordable healthcare, and working families."

The crash happened on Kentucky Lake, about 2 hours west of Nashville, where Herron collided with another personal watercraft, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported previously. Herron was rushed to Henry County Medical Center and later airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

One week later he was pronounced dead.

Herron wore many hats during a storied career in Tennessee politics.

The Dresden native was first elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 1986 and stayed there for a decade before serving in the state Senate for another 16 years.

Despite his popularity in the 24th and 76th districts, he ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2010, and in 2013 became chair of the Tennessee Democratic party, serving in that role for two years.

Herron also taught law at Vanderbilt University, his alma mater, and political science and criminal justice at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

He wrote three books, including "Things Held Dear: Soul Stories for My Sons."

Away from politics, Herron was an avid runner and sports enthusiast, competing in more than three dozen marathons and ultra-marathons.

Congressman Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., remembered Herron as "bright, diligent and honest."

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally also tweeted his condolences to Herron's family.

"He was a worthy adversary and passionate defender of his constituents. He will be missed," McNally wrote.

Former Vice President Al Gore called Herron "a dear friend" who "always stood up for [Tennessee's] most vulnerable."

On Sunday, Former Republican Sen. Bob Corker described Herron as "a dedicated husband, father, and public servant."

"In the mid-90s, we ran many miles together, always intensely discussing our points of view on policies relating to Tennesseans, our families, and our beliefs," Corker said. "While we differed at times, I always respected him and enjoyed our many hours together. My heart goes out to his family whom I know will miss him greatly."