Advertisement
U.S. News
April 24, 2023 / 11:02 AM

Biden welcomes expelled Tennessee lawmakers to White House

Group to discuss efforts to ban assault weapons in wake of school massacre

By A.L. Lee
1/4
President Joe Biden will meet with three Tennessee lawmakers, including two who were ousted from the state legislature earlier this month after staging an anti-gun protest on the House floor. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden will meet with three Tennessee lawmakers, including two who were ousted from the state legislature earlier this month after staging an anti-gun protest on the House floor. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet Monday with three Tennessee Democrats who faced backlash after staging a protest over gun violence in the state Capitol in late March.

Tennessee state Reps. Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson will arrive at the White House for the meeting with the president around 3:15 p.m. Black lawmakers Jones and Pearson were briefly expelled from the state legislature earlier this month before being quickly reseated by local councils. Johnson, who is White, survived an ouster by one vote.

Advertisement

The group plans to discuss continuing efforts to ban assault weapons and ways to "stand up for democratic values," the White House said.

The meeting comes nearly a month after a school shooting in Nashville killed six people, including three children, on March 27.

RELATED Tenn. governor announces special legislative session on gun reform

Days after the massacre, Jones, Pearson and Johnson stormed the House podium in a call for stronger gun control measures that have been blocked by Republicans in the state.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton accused the trio of breaking the rules of decorum and attempting to incite an insurrection, and the Republican-majority legislature voted April 6 to boot them from the House.

Advertisement

The move prompted immediate condemnation from the White House, with Biden calling the ousters "shocking, undemocratic and without precedent."

RELATED Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers

While both Jones and Pearson were expelled, Johnson was able to keep her House seat after a 65-30 vote, which was one shy of the total needed to oust her.

The next day Vice President Kamala Harris met privately with Jones and Pearson during a surprise visit to Nashville, where Biden spoke to the lawmakers via conference call and invited all three to the White House for a formal sit-down.

Two weeks ago, the Nashville Metropolitan Council in House District 52 voted unanimously to reinstate Jones, who was sworn in on the steps of the State Capitol shortly afterward. Days later, the Shelby County Board of Commission, in Memphis' District 86 also voted to reinstate Pearson, who has also since retaken his seat.

RELATED Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones

Suspicious that racism may have played a role in the dismissals, a handful of Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a civil-rights investigation.

Last Friday, Republican Tennesee Gov. Bill Lee announced a plan to call a special legislative session focused on gun reform in the wake of the shooting at a private Christian school.

Advertisement

He urged the legislature to pass a limited law that would keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who pose an immediate risk of harm to themselves or others.

RELATED VP Harris meets 'Tennessee Three,' as President Biden invites them to White House

"There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons," he added.

But Republicans have already indicated that red flag legislation would be a "non-starter" in the state House.

Latest Headlines

Disney launches second round of layoffs
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Disney launches second round of layoffs
April 24 (UPI) -- Disney began a second wave of layoffs Monday as it is expected to have cut its workforce by 4,000 employees at the end of the week.
Jury selection begins in 2018 Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting federal trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury selection begins in 2018 Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting federal trial
April 24 (UPI) -- Jury selection will begin Monday in the federal trial of Robert Bowers, the man accused of walking into a Jewish synagogue in 2018 and killing 11 worshippers.
Nine injured in Texas prom after-party shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Nine injured in Texas prom after-party shooting
April 24 (UPI) -- Nine teenagers were wounded in a shooting that erupted over the weekend at a prom after-party near a small eastern Texas town, local police said.
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
April 23 (UPI) -- Five adults in their 20s and 30s are being charged for a fight that erupted during a middle school boys' basketball game in Vermont that led to the death of a 60-year-old man.
American Airlines flight grounded in Ohio after 'mechanical issues'
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
American Airlines flight grounded in Ohio after 'mechanical issues'
April 23 (UPI) -- American Airlines flight 1958 returned to the ground in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, about 30 minutes after departing due to a mechanical issue.
No injuries in fire during Disneyland's Fantasmic Fireworks show
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
No injuries in fire during Disneyland's Fantasmic Fireworks show
April 23 (UPI) -- Disneyland visitors saw more flames than expected when the 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon "Maleficent" caught fire during the park's Fantasmic Fireworks show.
3 violent crimes against transgender women being investigated in Atlanta
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
3 violent crimes against transgender women being investigated in Atlanta
April 23 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Police Department announced it is actively investigating three incidents of violence against transgender women that have occurred this year, including two this month.
Israeli PM Netanyahu open to meeting Florida Gov. DeSantis during trade mission
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu open to meeting Florida Gov. DeSantis during trade mission
April 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister and staunch Trump ally Benjamin Netanyahu said he is open to meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during DeSantis' global trade mission in Israel.
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
April 23 (UPI) -- Joseph Killins, 38, was arrested on Friday and charged with armed kidnapping, sexual battery with a weapon, aggravated battery with a weapon, and robbery with a firearm, as well as charges from another incident.
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
April 23 (UPI) -- Police in Florida have justified not filing charges against a man who shot at a delivery car because he "perceived" a threat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
Widow sues Celebrity Cruises after husband's decomposing body stored in drink cooler
Widow sues Celebrity Cruises after husband's decomposing body stored in drink cooler
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement