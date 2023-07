1/5

Viola Davis won't work on the film "G20" until the Hollywood strikes are over. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis has stopped work on her action-thriller, G20, due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes. Production on the Amazon Studios and MRC Films project was allowed to continue despite the labor stoppages because SAG-AFTRA granted it a waiver. Advertisement

"I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike," Davis said in a statement Saturday.

"I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG-AFTRA, and the WGA."

Davis was set to play the president of the United States in the movie about a terrorist takeover of the titular summit.

Her announcement came shortly after actress and comedian Sarah Silverman called out some of her fellow artists for "scabbing" during the strikes by continuing to work on projects that had been granted waivers, while many other writers and performers stayed at home or walked picket lines.

Advertisement

WGA has been on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers since May and SAG joined them two weeks ago.

SAG-AFTRA members rally with entertainment writers in NYC, LA