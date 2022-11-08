Viola Davis will star as U.S. president in upcoming thriller 'G20'

1/5

Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon are producers for the upcoming film "G20" in which Davis portrays an American president during a terrorist attack. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Viola Davis will portray fictional American President Taylor Sutton in the upcoming thriller G20, from Amazon Studios and MRC Films. The film depicts a terrorist takeover of the titular G20 summit, leaving Sutton to defend her family and fellow world leaders. Advertisement

G20 is directed by Patricia Riggen who directed The 33, based on the real life survival story of the 2010 Copiapó mining accident in Chile. Noah and Logan Miller, the screenwriters behind White Boy Rick, penned the script.

"Viola is truly a one-of-a-kind talent both in front of and behind the camera, and we can't wait to watch her bring the dynamic character that is President Sutton to life," head of Amazon Studios Julie Rapaport said in a statement.

Fresh off of her starring role in in The Woman King and her reoccurring role as Amanda Waller in the DC cinematic universe, Davis also is a producer on G20 via JuVee Productions, which she runs with her husband, Julius Tennon.

No release date has been announced, but G20 eventually will be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.