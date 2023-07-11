'May December' with Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore to open New York Film Festival

1/5

Cory Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton, from left to right, attend the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "May December" in May. The film will open the New York Film Festival in September. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- May December will open the 2023 New York Film Festival. Film at Lincoln Center announced in a press release Tuesday that the romantic drama will have its North American premiere Sept. 29 at the 61st annual festival.

May December is written by Samy Burch and directed by Todd Haynes (Carol, Mildred Pierce).

The film follows Elizabeth (Natalie Portman), a television star who travels to a tight-knit island community in Savannah, Ga., to research a new part. The character ingratiates herself into the lives of Gracie (Moore), whom she'll be playing on-screen, and her much younger husband, Joe (Charles Melton).

"As Elizabeth attempts to get closer to the family, the uncomfortable facts of their scandal unfurl, causing difficult, long-dormant emotions to resurface," an official synopsis reads.

Todd Haynes's thought-provoking and purely pleasurable MAY DECEMBER, starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton, will have its North American Premiere as the #NYFF61 Opening Night selection on September 29! pic.twitter.com/Ui1omR2tiO— New York Film Festival (@TheNYFF) July 11, 2023

May December opens in theaters Nov. 17 and will start streaming Dec. 1 on Netflix.

"We are all so proud and moved to have been invited to open the New York Film Festival with the North American premiere of May December," Haynes said in a statement. "It is a festival that plays a role in my work and life like no other in the world, since it enshrines the cultural life of this city, which is both my creative home as a filmmaker and, as ever, the eternal site of artistic possibility."

The New York Film Festival will run Sept. 29-Oct. 15.

May December had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it received an 8-minute standing ovation.