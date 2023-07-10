Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 10, 2023 / 8:27 AM

Stellan Skarsgård to receive career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival

By Karen Butler
Stellan Skarsard is to be honored at the Lacarno Film Festival in Switzerland next month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 10 (UPI) -- Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård is to receive the Leopard Club Award at Switzerland's 76th Locarno Film Festival next month.

The festival is slated to run Aug. 2-12.

Skarsgård and his son Gustaf will be in town for the premiere of their new movie, What Remains.

A screening of the elder actor's 1990 film, Good evening, Mr. Wallenberg, is also scheduled for Aug. 3, he will accept the Leopard Club Award on Aug. 4 and is expected to take part in a question-answer session with an audience of film fans at the Forum at Spazio Cinema on Aug. 5.

"Stellan Skarsgård belongs to the tradition of European actors who have distinguished themselves between auteur cinema and Hollywood," Giona A. Nazzaro, the festival's artistic director, said in a statement Monday.

"Endowed with a very powerful stage charisma, he has been able to make every role he has played unforgettable," Nazzaro added. "Capable of reinventing his character according to the needs of the director and the script, he was able to inject his personality into films that were extremely different from each other."

Skargarsd, 72, is known for his performances in Andor, Chernobyl, Dune, Avengers, Thor, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Mamma Mia!, Good Will Hunting, Pirates of the Caribbean, Breaking the Waves and In Order of Disappearance.

He is the father of eight children, including actors Alexander and Bill Skarsgård.

