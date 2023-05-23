Trending
May 23, 2023 / 9:24 AM

Netflix acquires 'May December' with Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore

By Annie Martin
Cory Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton, from left to right, attend the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "May December" on Saturday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Cory Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton, from left to right, attend the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "May December" on Saturday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired the rights to the new film May December.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Netflix bought the North American rights to the romantic drama film starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in an $11 million deal.

The news follows May December's premiere Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation.

The deal is being finalized by CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group, with Rocket Science to broker international deals.

Variety said Netflix won out against several other bidders, including Neon. The deal is the first big sale at Cannes this year.

May December is written by Samy Burch and directed by Todd Haynes (Carol).

The film centers on a married couple (Moore, Charles Melton) with a large age gap that shocked the nation and resulted in Moore's character serving prison time 20 years ago. In the present day, an actress (Portman) travels to meet the couple and prepare to play Moore's character in a film.

Moore and Haynes previously collaborated on the 2002 film Far From Heaven.

