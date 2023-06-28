1/5

Liam Neeson stars in the new action thriller "Retribution." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is teasing the new film Retribution. The studio shared a trailer for the action thriller Wednesday featuring Liam Neeson. Advertisement

Retribution is a remake of the Spanish film El desconocido. The film follows Matt Turner (Neeson), a father of two who receives instructions from a mysterious caller who has rigged his car with bombs.

"When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger's increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Matt attempt to track down the caller after he himself is accused of being the bomber.

Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell and Embeth Davidtz also star.

Retribution is written by Christopher Salmanpour and directed by Nimrod Antal. The film opens in theaters Aug. 25.

Advertisement

Neeson most recently starred in the neo-noir crime thriller Marlowe, which opened in February.