Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 28, 2023 / 12:58 PM

'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller

By Annie Martin
1/5
Liam Neeson stars in the new action thriller "Retribution." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Liam Neeson stars in the new action thriller "Retribution." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is teasing the new film Retribution.

The studio shared a trailer for the action thriller Wednesday featuring Liam Neeson.

Advertisement

Retribution is a remake of the Spanish film El desconocido. The film follows Matt Turner (Neeson), a father of two who receives instructions from a mysterious caller who has rigged his car with bombs.

"When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger's increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Matt attempt to track down the caller after he himself is accused of being the bomber.

Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell and Embeth Davidtz also star.

Retribution is written by Christopher Salmanpour and directed by Nimrod Antal. The film opens in theaters Aug. 25.

Advertisement

Neeson most recently starred in the neo-noir crime thriller Marlowe, which opened in February.

Read More

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris attend 'They Cloned Tyrone' premiere 'Bird Box Barcelona' trailer introduces new threat 'Breeders': Martin Freeman series to end with Season 4 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Bird Box Barcelona' trailer introduces new threat
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Bird Box Barcelona' trailer introduces new threat
June 28 (UPI) -- "Bird Box Barcelona," a new post-apocalyptic horror film starring Mario Casas, is coming to Netflix.
John Boyega, Teyonah Parris attend 'They Cloned Tyrone' premiere
Movies // 4 hours ago
John Boyega, Teyonah Parris attend 'They Cloned Tyrone' premiere
June 28 (UPI) -- John Boyega and Teyonah Parris attended the Los Angeles premiere of "They Cloned Tyrone" sans co-star Jamie Foxx.
'Five Nights at Freddy's' trailer: Josh Hutcherson discovers Freddy's dark history
Movies // 1 day ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's' trailer: Josh Hutcherson discovers Freddy's dark history
June 27 (UPI) -- "Five Nights at Freddy's," a new horror film based on the video game franchise, opens in theaters in October.
'Book Club 2' coming to Peacock Friday
Movies // 1 day ago
'Book Club 2' coming to Peacock Friday
June 26 (UPI) -- Peacock announced "Book Club: The Next Chapter" will premiere Friday on the streaming service.
'Stephen Curry: Underrated' chronicles the rise of the NBA champion
Movies // 2 days ago
'Stephen Curry: Underrated' chronicles the rise of the NBA champion
June 26 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer Monday for the upcoming documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated," which chronicles the rise of the Golden State Warriors guard and four-time NBA champion.
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $19.3M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $19.3M
June 25 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $19.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Drive-Away Dolls' trailer: Margaret Qualley, Pedro Pascal star in Ethan Coen film
Movies // 5 days ago
'Drive-Away Dolls' trailer: Margaret Qualley, Pedro Pascal star in Ethan Coen film
June 23 (UPI) -- "Drive-Away Dolls," a new comedy starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon, opens in theaters in September.
'The Beanie Bubble' trailer: Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks start craze
Movies // 6 days ago
'The Beanie Bubble' trailer: Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks start craze
June 22 (UPI) -- "The Beanie Bubble," a new comedy-drama exploring the Beanie Babies craze, is coming to theaters and Apple TV+.
'Priscilla' trailer: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi play Priscilla and Elvis Presley
Movies // 1 week ago
'Priscilla' trailer: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi play Priscilla and Elvis Presley
June 21 (UPI) -- "Priscilla," a new biopic directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, opens in theaters in October.
'Zoey 102' trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears returns in '101' sequel movie
Movies // 1 week ago
'Zoey 102' trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears returns in '101' sequel movie
June 21 (UPI) -- "Zoey 102," a sequel film to the Nickelodeon series "Zoey 101," is coming to Paramount+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
Caitlyn Jenner reflects on Khloe Kardashian's birthday: 'I know I haven't been perfect'
Caitlyn Jenner reflects on Khloe Kardashian's birthday: 'I know I haven't been perfect'
Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Thom Evans: 'I said yes'
Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Thom Evans: 'I said yes'
Noah Cyrus engaged to fashion designer Pinkus
Noah Cyrus engaged to fashion designer Pinkus
Jisoo's 'Flower' music video passes 300M views on YouTube
Jisoo's 'Flower' music video passes 300M views on YouTube
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement