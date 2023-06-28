Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 28, 2023 / 10:56 AM

'Breeders': Martin Freeman series to end with Season 4

By Annie Martin
1/3
Martin Freeman co-created and stars on the FX and Sky One series "Breeders." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Martin Freeman co-created and stars on the FX and Sky One series "Breeders." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Martin Freeman's series Breeders will end with Season 4.

FX announced in a press release Wednesday that the comedy series will return for a fourth and final season in July.

Advertisement

Breeders is an FX and Sky One series created by Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell. The show follows couple Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they struggle to raise their two children, Luke and Ava.

The cast also includes Joanna Bacon and Alun Armstrong as Paul's parents, Jim and Jackie, and Stella Gonet as Ally's mother, Leah.

Season 3 left off with Paul and Ally on the verge of splitting up, Jim and Jackie in turmoil, Luke finding a new relationship and Ava mending an old one.

Season 4 opens five years later and will see Paul and Ally face their biggest parenting challenge yet after 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that changes everyone's lives forever.

Advertisement

"No longer in Luke's shadow, 16-year-old Ava (Zoë Athena) experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly (Jessie Williams), Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim and Jackie," an official synopsis reads.

Blackwell serves as showrunner for Season 4, which will consist of 10 episodes.

Breeders Season 4 will have a two-episode premiere July 31 at 10 p.m. EDT, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Read More

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris attend 'They Cloned Tyrone' premiere Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Thom Evans: 'I said yes' Caitlyn Jenner reflects on Khloe Kardashian's birthday: 'I know I haven't been perfect' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Idris Elba relishes being cast against type as cerebral hero of 'Hijack'
TV // 3 hours ago
Idris Elba relishes being cast against type as cerebral hero of 'Hijack'
NEW YORK, June 28 (UPI) -- Idris Elba says the accomplished business negotiator he plays in the new high-altitude thriller, "Hijack," is unlike many of the "big lad" tough guys he has played in the past.
'Ten Year Old Tom' creator Steve Dildarian: Season 2 'a little deeper'
TV // 5 hours ago
'Ten Year Old Tom' creator Steve Dildarian: Season 2 'a little deeper'
LOS ANGELES, June 28 (UPI) -- Steve Dildarian discusses how Season 2 of "Ten Year Old Tom," premiering Thursday on Max, goes deeper than the first season.
James Gunn, Jim Lee, more discuss history of DC Comics
TV // 20 hours ago
James Gunn, Jim Lee, more discuss history of DC Comics
June 27 (UPI) -- Max released the trailer for "Superpowered: The DC Story" on Tuesday. The docuseries on the history of DC Comics premieres July 20.
'Billions': Damian Lewis returns in trailer for final season
TV // 20 hours ago
'Billions': Damian Lewis returns in trailer for final season
June 27 (UPI) -- "Billions," a drama series starring Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and Corey Stoll, will return for a seventh and final season on Showtime.
'Futurama' revival spoofs COVID, 'Dune,' more
TV // 20 hours ago
'Futurama' revival spoofs COVID, 'Dune,' more
June 27 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for its "Futurama" revival on Tuesday. The show premieres July 24.
Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
TV // 20 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
June 27 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of "Wheel of Fortune" following Pat Sajak's retirement.
'A Murder at the End of the World': Emma Corrin series gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 21 hours ago
'A Murder at the End of the World': Emma Corrin series gets teaser, premiere date
June 27 (UPI) -- "A Murder at the End of the World," a murder mystery series starring Emma Corrin and Clive Owen, is coming to FX on Hulu in August.
'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect
June 26 (UPI) -- "The Bachelorette" Season 20 premieres Monday on ABC. This season's Bachelorette is Charity Lawson, who competed on Zach Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor."
Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
TV // 2 days ago
Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
June 26 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus returned as his beloved zombie-apocalypse survivor character in the first look footage AMC released Sunday for his new show "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."
Ming-Na Wen: Family is everything in 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' series
TV // 2 days ago
Ming-Na Wen: Family is everything in 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' series
NEW YORK, June 25 (UPI) -- Ming-Na Wen and BD Wong say the importance of family and protecting the vulnerable are central themes of their animated series, "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
Noah Cyrus engaged to fashion designer Pinkus
Noah Cyrus engaged to fashion designer Pinkus
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
'Virgo' giant actor Jharrell Jerome: 'I always feel small'
'Virgo' giant actor Jharrell Jerome: 'I always feel small'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement