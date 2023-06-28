'Breeders': Martin Freeman series to end with Season 4

1/3

Martin Freeman co-created and stars on the FX and Sky One series "Breeders." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Martin Freeman's series Breeders will end with Season 4. FX announced in a press release Wednesday that the comedy series will return for a fourth and final season in July. Advertisement

Breeders is an FX and Sky One series created by Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell. The show follows couple Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they struggle to raise their two children, Luke and Ava.

The cast also includes Joanna Bacon and Alun Armstrong as Paul's parents, Jim and Jackie, and Stella Gonet as Ally's mother, Leah.

Ready or not, kids. The final season of FX's Breeders arrives July 31. Stream on @Hulu. #BreedersFX pic.twitter.com/2GTA3ioxK7— FX Networks (@FXNetworks) June 28, 2023

Season 3 left off with Paul and Ally on the verge of splitting up, Jim and Jackie in turmoil, Luke finding a new relationship and Ava mending an old one.

Season 4 opens five years later and will see Paul and Ally face their biggest parenting challenge yet after 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that changes everyone's lives forever.

"No longer in Luke's shadow, 16-year-old Ava (Zoë Athena) experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly (Jessie Williams), Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim and Jackie," an official synopsis reads.

Blackwell serves as showrunner for Season 4, which will consist of 10 episodes.

Breeders Season 4 will have a two-episode premiere July 31 at 10 p.m. EDT, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.