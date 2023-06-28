Trending
June 28, 2023 / 11:33 AM

'Bird Box Barcelona' trailer introduces new threat

By Annie Martin
Diego Calva stars in the new film "Bird Box Barcelona." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Bird Box Barcelona.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the post-apocalyptic horror film Wednesday featuring Mario Casas and Georgina Campbell.

Bird Box Barcelona is a spinoff of the 2018 movie Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock and is set in Spain. The films take place in a world where people must go blindfolded to avoid seeing mysterious entities that cause mass suicides.

The trailer introduces a new threat -- men who "roam the city without blindfolds" and "want the world to see the creatures."

"After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian (Casas) must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona," an official description reads. "As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth and Diego Calva also star.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film earlier this month.

Bird Box Barcelona premieres July 14.

More than 45 million accounts watched the original Bird Box in its first week of streaming, Netflix previously said.

Movies // 2 hours ago
June 28 (UPI) -- John Boyega and Teyonah Parris attended the Los Angeles premiere of "They Cloned Tyrone" sans co-star Jamie Foxx.
Movies // 23 hours ago
June 27 (UPI) -- "Five Nights at Freddy's," a new horror film based on the video game franchise, opens in theaters in October.
Movies // 1 day ago
June 26 (UPI) -- Peacock announced "Book Club: The Next Chapter" will premiere Friday on the streaming service.
Movies // 1 day ago
June 26 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer Monday for the upcoming documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated," which chronicles the rise of the Golden State Warriors guard and four-time NBA champion.
Movies // 2 days ago
June 25 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $19.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movies // 5 days ago
June 23 (UPI) -- "Drive-Away Dolls," a new comedy starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon, opens in theaters in September.
Movies // 5 days ago
June 22 (UPI) -- "The Beanie Bubble," a new comedy-drama exploring the Beanie Babies craze, is coming to theaters and Apple TV+.
Movies // 1 week ago
June 21 (UPI) -- "Priscilla," a new biopic directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, opens in theaters in October.
Movies // 1 week ago
June 21 (UPI) -- "Zoey 102," a sequel film to the Nickelodeon series "Zoey 101," is coming to Paramount+.
Movies // 1 week ago
June 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman attended the New York premiere of their film "No Hard Feelings."
