'Drive-Away Dolls' trailer: Margaret Qualley, Pedro Pascal star in Ethan Coen film

Margaret Qualley stars in the comedy caper "Drive-Away Dolls." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new movie Drive-Away Dolls. The studio shared a trailer for the comedy caper film Friday featuring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan. Advertisement

Drive-Away Dolls is written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke and directed by Coen, a filmmaker known for writing and/or directing Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men and other films with his brother Joel Coen.

The new movie follows Jamie (Qualley), "an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend" and her "demure friend" Marian (Viswanathan).

"In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Jamie and Marian evade criminals after a mix-up with their car leads them to discover a mysterious briefcase in the trunk.

Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp and Matt Damon also star.

Drive-Away Dolls opens in theaters Sept. 22.

The film is Coen's first non-documentary since The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018), written and directed with Joel Coen.