June 2, 2023 / 7:37 AM

Dwayne Johnson to play Hobbs again in next 'Fast & the Furious' flick

By Karen Butler
Dwayne Johnson has announced he is returning for the next "Fast &amp; the Furious" film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dwayne Johnson has announced he is returning for the next "Fast & the Furious" film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he is returning to the Fast & the Furious film franchise after a public falling out with the series' star Vin Diesel.

"HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei'd. Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs' return in Fast X have blown us away The next Fast & Furious film you'll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FAST X: Part II," Johnson wrote on Instagram late Thursday.

"Last summer @vindiesel and I put all the past behind us. We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve -- and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

Johnson first played Hobbs in 2011's Fast Five. He returned to the role in 2013's Fast & Furious 6, 2015's Furious 7, 2017's The Fate of the Furious, 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and had a cameo in the current release Fast X.

"I've built my career on an "Audience First" mentality and that will always serve as my North Star," Johnson said of returning for a cameo in the latest chapter after publicly vowing in 2021 not to because of his dispute with Diesel.

"Congratulations to my Fast Family & Universal Studios on the global success of FAST X and as always, Hobbs & @SevenBucksProd are motivated to help take the Fast franchise to new and exciting places for fans worldwide."Daddy's gotta go to work" -- HOBBS#HobbsIsBack#FastAndFurious#PutYourFunderwearOn."

Johnson's post has already gotten nearly 400,000 "likes."
