Dwayne Johnson to play Hobbs again in next 'Fast & the Furious' flick

June 2 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he is returning to the Fast & the Furious film franchise after a public falling out with the series' star Vin Diesel.
"HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei'd. Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs' return in Fast X have blown us away The next Fast & Furious film you'll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FAST X: Part II," Johnson wrote on Instagram late Thursday.