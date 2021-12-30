Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 30, 2021 / 8:57 AM

Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he will return for more 'Fast & Furious'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he will return for more 'Fast & Furious'
Dwayne Johnson is doubling down on his promise to never star in another "Fast & Furious" movie with Vin Diesel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Jungle Cruise and Red Notice star Dwayne Johnson is maintaining his vow to never appear in another Fast & Furious movie with Vin Diesel.

Diesel took to social media in November to invite Johnson back to the franchise after the two had a falling out several years ago.

Advertisement

But Johnson told CNN in an interview published online Wednesday that he was surprised by Diesel's post since he believed they had already settled the matter away from the spotlight.

"This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly -- and privately -- that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," Johnson said.

He added that he consulted with his producing partners and the studio that makes the Fast & Furious movies and they were supportive of his decision.

"Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death," Johnson said.

Advertisement

"Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

Johnson and Diesel reportedly did not get along on the set of 2016's The Fate of the Furious, and continued their feud through social-media posts and interviews after the film wrapped.

Johnson starred in the Fast & Furious blockbuster spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, in 2019.

Read More

Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19 Torrin, 14, wins 'The Voice Kids' in the U.K. LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys Connie Nielsen: 'Close to Me' doesn't sugarcoat its heroine

Latest Headlines

'Don't Look Up' tops Netflix viewership list
Movies // 1 day ago
'Don't Look Up' tops Netflix viewership list
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio's end-of-the-world comedy, "Don't Look Up," is the No. 1 movie on Netflix.
'Westworld' prepared Clifton Collins Jr. for 'Jockey'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Westworld' prepared Clifton Collins Jr. for 'Jockey'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Clifton Collins Jr. explains the difference between the horses he rode on "Westworld" and those in his new movie, "Jockey."
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz clash, flirt in new 'Batman' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz clash, flirt in new 'Batman' trailer
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the Warner Bros.' movie, "The Batman," is now online.
'Bigbug' teaser introduces 'Amelie' director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's new film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Bigbug' teaser introduces 'Amelie' director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's new film
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- "Bigbug," a new sci-fi comedy film from Jean-Pierre Jeunet, is coming to Netflix in February.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 3 days ago
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $83 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Uncharted' trailer: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg search for lost treasure
Movies // 6 days ago
'Uncharted' trailer: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg search for lost treasure
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Uncharted," a new film based on the Naughty Dog video game, will open in theaters in February 2022.
Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' pushed back to 2023
Movies // 1 week ago
Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' pushed back to 2023
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has announced it is pushing back the release date of "John Wick: Chapter 4," starring Keanu Reeves, to March 24, 2023.
Michael Keaton to play Batman again in HBO Max's 'Batgirl'
Movies // 1 week ago
Michael Keaton to play Batman again in HBO Max's 'Batgirl'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role of Batman in the new HBO Max movie, "Batgirl."
Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser
Movies // 1 week ago
Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a new Marvel film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, will open in theaters in May 2022.
Lifetime sets Abby Hernandez movie 'Girl in the Shed' for February
Movies // 1 week ago
Lifetime sets Abby Hernandez movie 'Girl in the Shed' for February
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Lifetime has announced a new film centered around the true story of Abby Hernandez titled "Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez," which is coming to the network on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Amy Schneider wins 20th game of 'Jeopardy!'
Amy Schneider wins 20th game of 'Jeopardy!'
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement