Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 31, 2023 / 1:23 PM

'iCarly' S3: Laci Mosley says Harper lives for drama

By Karen Butler
1/5
Laci Mosley (L) and Miranda Cosgrove star in "iCarly." Photo courtesy of Paramount+,
Laci Mosley (L) and Miranda Cosgrove star in "iCarly." Photo courtesy of Paramount+,

NEW YORK, May 31 (UPI) -- Laci Mosley says Harper, the former socialite-turned-barista she plays on iCarly, will confront her past in Season 3 of the sitcom.

"We always hear her referencing how she used to be rich, but we never get to see it," Mosley told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"You're going to get to see rich, luxurious Harper a little bit this season. I think that's really fun, and Harper's going to get into some mess."

Harper also will enjoy a romance with an old rival, but Mosley wants to keep how long that relationship lasts a mystery for now.

"I think she dates the most out of the cast," Mosley said. "She meets someone from her past and maybe that person becomes a part of her present. Who knows?"

Set in contemporary Seattle, Season 3 of the sequel to the comedy series premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday.

Advertisement

Here, Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor reprise their roles of Carly, Freddie and Spence, who they played for six seasons on the original Nickelodeon show, which ran from 2007 to 2012. The series follows an adult Carly, who decides to revive her childhood web series with the help of her friends and artist brother.

Harper is Carly's roommate, and Jaidyn Triplett plays Millicent, Freddie's tween-aged stepdaughter.

"Millicent is addressing her family struggles," Triplett said about her work for Season 3.

"In Season 1, the Romeo & Juliet episode, she kind of addressed with her mom and her dad what she went through [when they split up], so touching back on that topic toward the end of the season is going to be really fun."

Millicent also is planning a wedding for her grandmother Marissa (Mary Scheer), with whom she and Freddie live.

"I had a very, very nice outfit for that episode," Triplett said.

Meanwhile, Harper and Millicent have a big sister-little sister dynamic that continues in Season 3.

"Millicent thinks she is the same age as Harper," Mosley said.

"I haven't grown up much at all. But I think that there is such a bond between our characters. We have a lot of little jokes with each other."

Advertisement

Both can be grounding forces in the midst of the show's zaniness, which plague the central characters in the form of romantic woes and career challenges.

"Harper is a self-motivated voice of reason, so she'll be like, 'Do this because I want it!'" Mosley said.

"Millicent can do [this, too]. You're going to see that this season where she is the voice of reason, but there are things that excite Millicent that make her get out of her shell a little bit."

So, how do they feel about Carly finally realizing she is in love with her twice-divorced, best friend and neighbor Freddie after all of these years?

"Harper lives for drama," Mosley said. "She's trying to keep Carly from having another heartbreak in the beginning, but once the mess is on, she's got her camera up and she is capturing everything."

Millicent feels the opposite about the situation.

"My character is kind of protective over Freddie, so it's like me and Harper clashing in that sense," Triplett said.

The actresses think viewers are attracted to the show, in part, because it is about a group of people, most of whom are not blood-related, but who love and treat each other like family.

Advertisement

"Blended families should be normalized," Triplett said.

Mosley noted that the sequel continues the theme of the original iCarly during which viewers rarely, if ever, saw the parents of siblings Carly and Spence.

"We're all kind of our chosen family because you don't see us with our [biological] family very often, if at all," except for Millicent, Freddie and Marissa, she added.

"I think that's a great message to everyone out there that family are the people you choose for yourself. They are also the people you are blood-related to, and if one isn't supplying enough, work around them."

Read More

Betsy Brandt: 'Saint X' parents never get over daughter's death Philippa Langley on search for Richard III's remains: 'It was the right thing to do' Amanda Peet: New 'Fatal Attraction' offers complex characters, not tired tropes Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience

Latest Headlines

'The Mother,' 'FUBAR' top Netflix viewing lists
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Mother,' 'FUBAR' top Netflix viewing lists
May 31 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez's "The Mother" is the No. 1 movie on Netflix, while Arnold Schwarzenegger's "FUBAR" is the top viewed series on the streaming platform.
'Queen of the Universe' judges say singing comes before drag
TV // 8 hours ago
'Queen of the Universe' judges say singing comes before drag
LOS ANGELES, May 31 (UPI) -- Judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Williams preview Season 2 of "Queen of the Universe," premiering Friday on Paramount+
Trailer for 'I'm A Virgo' shows Jharrel Jerome's struggles as a 13-foot-tall man
TV // 22 hours ago
Trailer for 'I'm A Virgo' shows Jharrel Jerome's struggles as a 13-foot-tall man
May 30 (UPI) -- The trailer for the anticipated Prime Video series "I'm a Virgo," led by Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome, was released on Tuesday.
Betsy Brandt: 'Saint X' parents never get over daughter's death
TV // 1 day ago
Betsy Brandt: 'Saint X' parents never get over daughter's death
NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- "Saint X," the Hulu mystery about a teenager who dies on vacation, may be a parent's worst nightmare, but it also offered up loads of juicy emotional and psychological challenges for the cast to artistically explore.
Al Roker returns to 'Today' after knee replacement surgery
TV // 1 day ago
Al Roker returns to 'Today' after knee replacement surgery
May 30 (UPI) -- TV weatherman Al Roker returned to the "Today" show Tuesday, three weeks after undergoing total knee replacement surgery.
Derek Thompson leaving BBC's 'Casualty' after 37 years
TV // 1 day ago
Derek Thompson leaving BBC's 'Casualty' after 37 years
May 30 (UPI) -- Derek Thompson, who has played Charlie Fairhead in nearly 900 episodes of "Casualty" over the course of 37 years, is leaving the BBC's hospital drama in the fall.
Brian Cox calls 'Succession' his 'greatest work experience ever'
TV // 1 day ago
Brian Cox calls 'Succession' his 'greatest work experience ever'
May 30 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actor Brian Cox is marking the end of the four-season run of his family drama "Succession."
TV review: 'I Think You Should Leave' continues absurd, uncomfortable hilarity
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'I Think You Should Leave' continues absurd, uncomfortable hilarity
LOS ANGELES, May 30 (UPI) -- "I Think You Should Leave" Season 3, premiering Tuesday on Netflix, continues Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's trademark style of sketch comedy.
Sarah Snook bids farewell to 'Succession:' 'It breaks my heart that it is all over'
TV // 2 days ago
Sarah Snook bids farewell to 'Succession:' 'It breaks my heart that it is all over'
May 29 (UPI) -- Sarah Snook posted a message of grief and gratitude on Instagram Monday, hours after the fourth and final season of her HBO drama "Succession" wrapped.
Amanda Peet: New 'Fatal Attraction' offers complex characters, not tired tropes
TV // 3 days ago
Amanda Peet: New 'Fatal Attraction' offers complex characters, not tired tropes
NEW YORK, May 28 (UPI) -- Amanda Peet says her new version of "Fatal Attraction" retains the basic story of the classic 1987 thriller while reflecting modern sensibilities about gender roles, relationships and mental illness.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant with his fourth child
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant with his fourth child
Al Roker returns to 'Today' after knee replacement surgery
Al Roker returns to 'Today' after knee replacement surgery
'Queen of the Universe' judges say singing comes before drag
'Queen of the Universe' judges say singing comes before drag
Betsy Brandt: 'Saint X' parents never get over daughter's death
Betsy Brandt: 'Saint X' parents never get over daughter's death
Trailer for 'I'm A Virgo' shows Jharrel Jerome's struggles as a 13-foot-tall man
Trailer for 'I'm A Virgo' shows Jharrel Jerome's struggles as a 13-foot-tall man
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement