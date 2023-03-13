Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 13, 2023 / 10:44 AM

Michelle Yeoh, Ruth Carter, Indian filmmakers make history with Oscar firsts

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Michelle Yeoh, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," appears backstage with her Oscar during the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. She is the first actress of Asian descent to win the Best Actress Oscar. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Michelle Yeoh, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," appears backstage with her Oscar during the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. She is the first actress of Asian descent to win the Best Actress Oscar. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Ruth Carter, Michelle Yeoh and Indian musicians M.M.Keeravani and Chandrabose made history at the 2023 Oscars. Yeoh, the Best Actress winner for Everything Everywhere All at Once was the first actress of Asian descent to win an Academy Award in that category.

"I really have to thank the Academy," Yeoh said backstage in the media room. "For acknowledging and embracing diversity and true representation. I think that this is something that we have been working so hard for a very long time and tonight we frigging broke that glass ceiling," she said to cheers from the journalists.

Advertisement

She added, 'We need this because there are so many have felt unseen, unheard, not just the Asian community -- but for anybody that's been identified as a minority. We deserve to be heard, we deserve to be seen and we deserve to be heard so we can have a seat at the table. That's all we are asking for. Give us that opportunity. Let us prove that we are worth it."

Advertisement

The Malaysian actress has been working in film for more than four decades, making her debut in Hollywood as a Chinese spy in the Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies. She's also known for her work in Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar winner in 2001, and more recently, in Crazy Rich Asians.

Yeoh, 60, a winner along with Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, the Best Supporting Actress winner for the film, said in her acceptance speech, "And ladies don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up."

By winning her second Oscar for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter became the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category. Carter received a standing ovation when accepting her trophy, sharing that her mother, Mable Carter, who was 101, died last week.

"Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman," Carter said. "She endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film."

Advertisement

Carter got her first job as a costume designer working with Spike Lee on the 1988 movie School Daze. She thanked Wakanda Forever writer/director Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore for their "vision" and said, "Together, we are reshaping how culture is represented."

She concluded by dedicating the award to her mother.

Not only did "Naatu Naatu" become the first song by Indian musicians to win an Oscar, but it is also the first song ever nominated by Indian musicians. It's from the movie RRR, the fictionalized musical version of the story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR was already noteworthy as one of the most expensive Indian movies ever made -- and now it's an Oscar winner.

The song, in the Tegalu language, which is spoken in two states in India, became a viral TikTok sensation. Composer Keeravanit cited the 70s sibling duo The Carpenters as his inspiration, singing part of his acceptance speech to their 1972 hit "Top of The World."

India can also claim its first win in the Documentary category for The Elephant Whisperers, a Netflix film that won Best Documentary Short. In her acceptance speech, Kartiki Gonsalves dedicated the award to "my motherland India."

Advertisement

Another history maker is Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro, who became the first person to win and Oscar for Best Director, Best Picture and Best Animated Feature for his take on Pinocchio.

"It's great to have picture, director, and animation because they define what I have loved all my life since I was a kid," Del Toro said in the press room after the show.

He added, "It will help us implement more movement in the community in Mexico and in Latin America to keep pushing for still motion, which is one of the most Democratic forms of animation."

Winners of 2023 Oscars

Left to right, Ke Huy Quan, winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Michelle Yeoh, winner of Best Actress in a leading role, Brendan Fraser, winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role and Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role appear backstage with their Oscars during the Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big 'SNL' mocks Oscars red carpet media coverage Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith slap in Netflix special: 'It still hurts!'

Latest Headlines

Halle Bailey sings, saves Prince Eric In 'Little Mermaid' trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
Halle Bailey sings, saves Prince Eric In 'Little Mermaid' trailer
March 13 (UPI) -- Halle Bailey stars as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Eric in the trailer for "The Little Mermaid."
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big
Movies // 14 hours ago
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big
March 12 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "All Quiet On the Western Front" were the big winners at the 95th Academy Awards presentation at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday.
'Scream VI' tops North American box office with $44.5M
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Scream VI' tops North American box office with $44.5M
March 12 (UPI) -- "Scream VI" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $44.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Tom Hanks, 'Blonde,' 'Morbius' score Razzies
Movies // 2 days ago
Tom Hanks, 'Blonde,' 'Morbius' score Razzies
March 11 (UPI) -- The Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde," was named the Worst Picture of 2022 when Razzie Awards "winners" were announced early Saturday.
'Champions' star Kaitlin Olson: Happy lives are made of little wins
Movies // 2 days ago
'Champions' star Kaitlin Olson: Happy lives are made of little wins
NEW YORK, March 10 (UPI) -- Kaitlin Olson stars as Alex, a Shakespearean actress who devotes her life to her brother, Johnny, in "Champions," in theaters Friday.
'Scream VI,' 'Big Door Prize' star Josh Segarra embraces characters' masks
Movies // 3 days ago
'Scream VI,' 'Big Door Prize' star Josh Segarra embraces characters' masks
LOS ANGELES, March 10 (UPI) -- Josh Segarra discusses his roles in "Scream VI" and the Apple TV+ series "The Big Door Prize," and returning for Season 3 of "The Other Two."
Movie review: '65' spotlights epic sci-fi survival
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: '65' spotlights epic sci-fi survival
LOS ANGELES, March 9 (UPI) -- "65," now in theaters, delivers on the "dinosaurs vs. spaceman" premise and takes the adventure seriously enough to make it work.
Chases, shadowy government ops featured In 'The Night Agent' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Chases, shadowy government ops featured In 'The Night Agent' trailer
March 9 (UPI) -- In the trailer for "The Night Agent," a shadowy government conspiracy is uncovered by Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent.
'White Lie' star Michael Shannon is more about the work than show biz fanfare
Movies // 3 days ago
'White Lie' star Michael Shannon is more about the work than show biz fanfare
NEW YORK, March 9 (UPI) -- Michael Shannon says he related to his character in "A Little White Lie" because he, too, can be uncomfortable with the fanfare associated with his work.
Regè-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman to co-produce series on Muhammad Ali for Peacock
Movies // 3 days ago
Regè-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman to co-produce series on Muhammad Ali for Peacock
March 9 (UPI) -- Regé-Jean Page is co-producing a new scripted series for Peacock about eight of Muhammad Ali's legendary fights. Kevin Willmott and Morgan Freeman will also co-produce.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Damian Lewis: 'Spy Among Friends' follows an everyman shattered by betrayal
Damian Lewis: 'Spy Among Friends' follows an everyman shattered by betrayal
Famous birthdays for March 12: James Taylor, Malina Weissman
Famous birthdays for March 12: James Taylor, Malina Weissman
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big
'SNL' mocks Oscars red carpet media coverage
'SNL' mocks Oscars red carpet media coverage
'Baretta' actor Robert Blake dead at 89
'Baretta' actor Robert Blake dead at 89
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement