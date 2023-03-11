Tom Hanks, 'Blonde,' 'Morbius' score Razzies

1/5

Two of Tom Hanks' 2022 movies scored Razzie Awards on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, was named the Worst Picture of 2022 when Razzie Awards "winners" were announced early Saturday. The film also was presented with the prize for Worst Screenplay. Advertisement

Vampire movie Morbius co-stars Jared Leto and Adria Arjona scored the Razzies for Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actress respectively.

Tom Hanks picked up the Worst Supporting Actor trophy for the music-themed Elvis, then won an additional Razzie for Worst Screen Combo for himself and his "latex-laden face," a nod to the prosthetics he wore to play Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker.

Disney's live-action Pinocchio, which also starred Hanks, was voted Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, and Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun shared the Worst Director distinction for Good Mourning.

The Razzies committee said it also gave itself a Razzie after it was roundly lambasted for nominating child actress Ryan Kiera for Worst Actress for her performance in Firestarter.

"After their blunder of nominating someone who should not have been considered, the organization was put through the cyberworld blender," the Razzies organizers said in a press release.

"They publicly apologized to the actress, changed the rules for anyone under 18, rescinded the nomination and put themselves in her place on the ballot -- and won by a landslide."