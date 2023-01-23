'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations

1/5
Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde." The film was nominated for eight Razzie Awards on Monday. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde led the field with eight Golden Raspberry Award nominations, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2022, on Monday.
Following close behind are Good Mourning with seven Razzie nods, Disney's Pinocchio with six, Morbius with five and The King's Daughter with three.
Winners will be announced on March 11.
Here are the nominees:
Worst Picture
Blonde
Disney's Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King's Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Good Mourning
Pete Davidson Marmaduke
Tom Hanks Disney's Pinocchio
Jared Leto Morbius
Sylvester Stallone Samaritan
Worst Actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario The King's Daughter
Alicia Silverstone The Requin
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Blonde
365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days
Disney's Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona Morbius
Lorraine Bracco Disney's Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz The 355
Bingbing Fan The 355 & The King's Daughter
Mira Sorvino Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson Good Mourning
Tom Hanks Elvis
Xavier Samuel Blonde
Mod Sun Good Mourning
Evan Williams Blonde
Worst Director
Judd Apatow The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik Blonde
Daniel Espinosa Morbius
Robert Zemeckis Disney's Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde
Disney's Pinocchio
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius