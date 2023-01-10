Pamela Anderson tells her story in trailer for Netflix documentary

1/6

Pamela Anderson looks back on her life and career in "Pamela, A Love Story," a new film coming to Netflix. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Pamela Anderson documentary. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film, Pamela, A Love Story, on Tuesday. Advertisement

Pamela, A Love Story will explore Anderson's life and career in her own words.

"I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time," she says in the teaser.

The documentary will address Anderson's much-publicized sex tape and misconceptions due to her public image.

"I had to make a career out of the pieces left. But I'm not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations ... and survived them," she says with a laugh.

Pamela, A Love Story is directed by Ryan White and produced by Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, Ryan White and Anderson's son, Brandon Thomas Lee.

The film is described as "an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey."

Pamela, A Love Story premieres Jan. 31 on Netflix.

Anderson's sex tape scandal and her relationship with her first husband, Tommy Lee, was recently the subject of the Hulu series Pam & Tommy.