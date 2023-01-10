Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 9:46 AM

Nikki Reed expecting second child with Ian Somerhalder

By Annie Martin
1/5
Nikki Reed announced she is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Ian Somerhalder. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nikki Reed announced she is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Ian Somerhalder. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Nikki Reed is going to be a mom of two.

The 34-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, actor Ian Somerhalder.

Advertisement

Reed shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding Bodhi Soleil, her 5-year-old daughter with Somerhalder, and cradling her baby bump.

"2023 celebrating life," Reed captioned the post. "Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift."

"As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share," she said.

Actresses Jenna Dewan, Emilie de Ravin and Rumer Willis were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"Such wonderful news! Congrats beautiful mama," de Ravin wrote.

"Love you so much sweetheart," Willis said. "So excited to be on this journey with you."

Somerhalder confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!" he wrote.

Reed and Somerhalder married in April 2015 and welcomed their daughter in July 2017.

Reed is known for playing Rosalie Hale in the Twilight movies, while Somerhalder portrayed Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries.

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' introduces Season 9 cast Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey celebrate at 'magical' baby shower

Latest Headlines

Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards for second year
Music // 8 minutes ago
Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards for second year
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Comedian Mo Gilligan will return to host the BRIT Awards in February.
Diana Jenkins confirms 'Real Housewives' exit amid pregnancy
TV // 27 minutes ago
Diana Jenkins confirms 'Real Housewives' exit amid pregnancy
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Diana Jenkins said she won't return to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" so she can focus on her high-risk pregnancy.
Tom Hanks: It was 'magnificent,' 'satisfying' to go grumpy in 'Man Called Otto'
Movies // 36 minutes ago
Tom Hanks: It was 'magnificent,' 'satisfying' to go grumpy in 'Man Called Otto'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks says the character he plays in the new movie, "A Man Called Otto," is the "crank" in the neighborhood who says, "Get off my lawn!"
Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer
Movies // 40 minutes ago
Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment has released a new 2-minute trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania."
Shemar Moore to be first-time dad at 52
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Shemar Moore to be first-time dad at 52
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Criminal Minds" and "SWAT" star Shemar Moore announced he is going to be a first-time father at the age of 52.
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Conservative political commentator Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway has died at the age of 51.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Singer Pat Benatar turns 70 and singer Rod Stewart turns 78, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 10.
'Fatal Attraction' with Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson premieres in April
TV // 15 hours ago
'Fatal Attraction' with Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson premieres in April
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the premiere date for its "Fatal Attraction" series on Monday. The re-imagining starring Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet premieres April 30 with two episodes.
Jemma Redgrave returns, Aneurin Barnard joins cast of 'Doctor Who'
TV // 23 hours ago
Jemma Redgrave returns, Aneurin Barnard joins cast of 'Doctor Who'
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- "Peaky Blinders" star Aneurin Barnard is set for the next incarnation of the long-running "Doctor Who" series. Jemma Redgrave will reprise her role on the show.
'True Spirit' trailer highlights true story of teenage solo sailor Jessica Watson
Movies // 19 hours ago
'True Spirit' trailer highlights true story of teenage solo sailor Jessica Watson
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The trailer for the Netflix movie "True Spirit" was released detailing the story of 16-year-old Jessica Watson's solo sailing trip around the world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
'Love Island U.K.' introduces Season 9 cast
'Love Island U.K.' introduces Season 9 cast
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey celebrate at 'magical' baby shower
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey celebrate at 'magical' baby shower
Reba McEntire: 'The Hammer' based on real-life Nevada judge
Reba McEntire: 'The Hammer' based on real-life Nevada judge
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement