Jan. 10, 2023 / 10:09 AM

Diana Jenkins confirms 'Real Housewives' exit amid pregnancy

By Annie Martin

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Diana Jenkins is leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after one season.

The 50-year-old television personality confirmed her exit from the Bravo reality series in an Instagram post Monday.

Jenkins is expecting her fourth child, her second with her fiancé, Asher Monroe, and said she is leaving RHOBH to focus on her high-risk pregnancy.

"Hi everybody. ... As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Jenkins wrote.

"I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you," she said.

Jenkins shared the news alongside photos of herself with Monroe and their daughter, Eliyanah.

Her RHOBH co-star, Dorit Kemsley, was among those to congratulate her in the comments.

"Congrats darling!!! So happy for all of you!!" Kemsley wrote.

News broke in December that Jenkins is expecting her fourth child after previously experiencing a miscarriage.

Jenkins also has two children, son Innis and daughter Eneya, with her ex-husband, Roger Jenkins.

She joined RHOBH in Season 12, which concluded in October.

