Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 10, 2023 / 10:28 AM

Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards for second year

By Annie Martin

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The British Phonographic Industry has announced the host for the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The association announced in a press release Tuesday that Mo Gilligan will host the music awards show for the second consecutive year.

Advertisement

Gilligan is a comedian and television personality who has hosted The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and The Big Narstie Show and served as a judge on The Masked Singer UK and The Masked Dancer UK.

"Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I've been so honored to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favorite artists. I promise you, we're going to go even bigger this year ... Let's go!" Gilligan said.

"Making sure we got Mo back to host this year's awards was a huge priority for us," BRIT Awards chair Damian Christian added. "He is one of the biggest names in UK entertainment right now and he did an amazing job hosting his first BRITs last year.

"We're looking forward to working with him and watching as he brings his unique humor and style to our stage and screens once again."

Advertisement

The BRIT Awards will be held Feb. 11 at The O2 in London and air on ITV1.

Nominations will be announced Thursday on the BRIT Awards official social media channels.

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch Jenna Ortega, Letitia Wright, Jennifer Coolidge join Golden Globes presenters Nikki Reed expecting second child with Ian Somerhalder What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released the EP "Reason" and a music video for the song "Beautiful Liar."
Olivia Rodrigo teases new music on 'Drivers License' anniversary
Music // 21 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo teases new music on 'Drivers License' anniversary
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo confirmed she's working on new music on the second anniversary of her song "Drivers License."
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline Minneapolis concert
Music // 2 days ago
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline Minneapolis concert
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Billy Joel has announced that he and his fellow rock 'n' roll legend Stevie Nicks are set to headline a one-night-only show in Minneapolis.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for third week
Music // 3 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for third week
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for third week.
Monsta X take the stage in 'Beautiful Liar' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Monsta X take the stage in 'Beautiful Liar' music video teaser
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released a preview of its video for "Beautiful Liar," a song from its EP "Reason."
Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini explore love, loss in 'Better Version' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini explore love, loss in 'Better Version' music video
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini released a music video for "Better Version," a song from Fletcher's album "Girl of My Dreams."
NCT 127 to release 'Ay-Yo' album in January
Music // 4 days ago
NCT 127 to release 'Ay-Yo' album in January
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 will release "Ay-Yo," a repackaged version of its album "2 Baddies," in January.
Shania Twain shares 'Giddy Up!' single, dance video
Music // 4 days ago
Shania Twain shares 'Giddy Up!' single, dance video
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Shania Twain released a single and music video for "Giddy Up!," a song from her new album "Queen of Me."
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in July
Music // 4 days ago
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in July
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sam Smith will perform across North America following the release of their album "Gloria."
Nirvana, Supremes, Ma Rainey among Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees
Music // 4 days ago
Nirvana, Supremes, Ma Rainey among Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Nirvana, The Supremes, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers and other artists will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a ceremony ahead of the Grammy Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Shemar Moore to be first-time dad at 52
Shemar Moore to be first-time dad at 52
'Love Island U.K.' introduces Season 9 cast
'Love Island U.K.' introduces Season 9 cast
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey celebrate at 'magical' baby shower
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey celebrate at 'magical' baby shower
Reba McEntire: 'The Hammer' based on real-life Nevada judge
Reba McEntire: 'The Hammer' based on real-life Nevada judge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement