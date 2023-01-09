Trending
Adam Devine says 'Workaholics' movie was scrapped

By Annie Martin
Adam Devine said his "Workaholics" movie at Paramount+ was canceled just weeks before filming was to begin. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Adam Devine said his "Workaholics" movie at Paramount+ was canceled just weeks before filming was to begin. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Adam Devine says the Workaholics movie has been scrapped at Paramount+.

The 39-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Tuesday that the project was canceled just weeks before filming was to begin.

"Welp, Paramount+ decided to cancel the Workaholics movie," Devine wrote. "We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P+ told us don't fit their new 'global' strategy... We are deeply butt hurt about the decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time."

"I'm butt hurt that I don't get to work with my best friends again. I'm butt hurt for the fans, and I'm butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs," he said.

Devine said he plans to shop the film to other streaming services and will further discuss the cancellation Tuesday on his podcast, This is Important.

"We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else," he wrote.

Devine's Workaholics co-stars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson re-posted Devine's message on Instagram Stories.

"@workaholicscc movie needs a new home," Holm added.

"Was really looking forward to this reunion. We'll see what happens..." Anderson said.

The Workaholics movie was to be a sequel to the Comedy Central series of the same name, which had a seven-season run from 2011 to 2017. The series followed a trio of friends (Devine, Holm, Anderson) who continue their college partying and pranks into adulthood.

