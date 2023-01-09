Advertisement
Jan. 9, 2023 / 9:50 AM

'Love Island U.K.' introduces Season 9 cast

By Annie Martin
Maya Jama will host "Love Island U.K." Season 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Maya Jama will host "Love Island U.K." Season 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Love Island U.K. is introducing its Season 9 cast.

The ITV2 dating reality series will return with 10 new contestants in January.

Love Island U.K. follows a group of singles, known as Islanders, as they live in isolation together at a remote villa. Contestants must couple up with each other to remain in the competition.

Season 9 will feature biomedical science student Tanya Mahenga, makeup artist Lana Jenkins, payroll administrator Anna-May Robey, hair stylist Tanyel Revan and ring girl and actress Olivia Hawkins.

Science and PE teacher Kai Fagan, financial adviser Ron Hall, farmer Will Young, airport security officer Shaq Muhammad and TV salesman Haris Namani will also take part in the series.

The new season was filmed in South Africa.

ITV2 announced in October that TV and radio personality Maya Jama will replace Laura Whitmore as host.

Love Island U.K. Season 9 premieres Jan. 16.

