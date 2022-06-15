Trending
June 15, 2022 / 11:02 AM

'My Policeman' teaser trailer: Harry Styles embarks on forbidden romance

By Annie Martin
1/5
Harry Styles performs on "Today" in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film My Policeman.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the romantic drama Wednesday featuring singer and actor Harry Styles.

My Policeman is based on the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name. The story follows Tom Burgess (Styles), a closeted gay policeman living in Brighton, England, in 1957 when homosexuality was illegal.

Tom starts publicly dating a schoolteacher, Marion (Emma Corrin), but embarks on a secret love affair with a museum curator, Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson).

"Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness," an official description reads.

My Policeman is written by Ron Nyswaner, with Robbie Rogers, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter as producers.

The film opens in theaters Oct. 21 and will begin streaming Nov. 4 on Prime Video.

Styles' other acting credits include the films Dunkirk and Eternals. He will also star in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

