Advertisement
Movies
July 31, 2021 / 10:22 AM

Tom Hanks lands role in Wes Anderson's next film

By
Tom Hanks is teaming up with Wes Anderson for the first time. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Hanks is teaming up with Wes Anderson for the first time. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to play a small role in writer-director Wes Anderson's next, as-yet-untitled film.

Expected to shoot in Spain, the movie will also feature Anderson regulars Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

Advertisement

No details about the plot have been disclosed.

Anderson's next film, The French Dispatch, is set for release Oct. 22. It co-stars Brody, Murray, Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe and Jeffrey Wright.

Anderson's other works also include Isle of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Darjeeling Limited, The Royal Tenenbaums and Rushmore.

Apollo 13, Forrest Gump, Philadelphia and Sleepless in Seattle actor Hanks starred in last year's News of the World and Greyhound. He will soon be seen in Finch on Apple TV+

Read More

Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack' The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul' James Purefoy: Being self on 'Wine Show' 'slightly daunting prospect'

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Hudson performs 'Respect' in clip from Aretha Franklin biopic
Movies // 22 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson performs 'Respect' in clip from Aretha Franklin biopic
July 30 (UPI) -- "Respect," a new film starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, will open in theaters in August.
Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
Movies // 1 day ago
Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
July 30 (UPI) -- Nicholas Hoult will star with Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in the dark comedy "The Menu."
'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga, Adam Driver live a glamorous life in new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga, Adam Driver live a glamorous life in new trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Adam Driver live a glamorous life as members of the Gucci family in the latest trailer for Ridley Scott's House of "Gucci."
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Movies // 1 day ago
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
July 29 (UPI) -- Actor Scarlett Johansson sued Disney on Thursday, saying the company's decision to simultaneously release "Black Widow" in theaters and on the Disney+ was a breach of contract that cost her millions of dollars.
'Vivo' journeys to deliver love letter in trailer for animated film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Vivo' journeys to deliver love letter in trailer for animated film
July 29 (UPI) -- "Vivo," a musical film featuring the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana and Juan de Marcos González, is coming to Netflix in August.
Characters from 'Nine Days' inspired Zazie Beetz, Winston Duke
Movies // 2 days ago
Characters from 'Nine Days' inspired Zazie Beetz, Winston Duke
LOS ANGELES, July 29 (UPI) -- "Nine Days" stars Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz discussed their spiritual drama and how their characters have inspired them in real life.
Will Smith coaches young Venus, Serena Williams in 'King Richard' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Will Smith coaches young Venus, Serena Williams in 'King Richard' trailer
July 28 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for "King Richard" on Wednesday. Will Smith stars as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in the Nov. 19 release.
'Flag Day': Sean Penn stars with daughter Dylan Penn in new trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Flag Day': Sean Penn stars with daughter Dylan Penn in new trailer
July 28 (UPI) -- Sean Penn and his daughter, Dylan Penn, share the screen together in the new trailer for upcoming drama, "Flag Day."
'Fast & Loose': Will Smith to star in action-thriller coming to Netflix
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fast & Loose': Will Smith to star in action-thriller coming to Netflix
July 28 (UPI) -- "Fast & Loose," a new film directed by "Atomic Blonde" director David Leitch and starring Will Smith, is coming to Netflix.
'West Side Story': Tony, Maria fall in love in special look teaser
Movies // 3 days ago
'West Side Story': Tony, Maria fall in love in special look teaser
July 28 (UPI) -- "West Side Story," a new musical film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, will open in theaters in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire
Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga, Adam Driver live a glamorous life in new trailer
'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga, Adam Driver live a glamorous life in new trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/