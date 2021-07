Tom Hanks lands role in Wes Anderson's next film

Bill Murray arrives on the red carpet at "The Dead Don't Die" New York premiere in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to play a small role in writer-director Wes Anderson's next, as-yet-untitled film.

Expected to shoot in Spain, the movie will also feature Anderson regulars Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

No details about the plot have been disclosed.

Anderson's next film, The French Dispatch, is set for release Oct. 22. It co-stars Brody, Murray, Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe and Jeffrey Wright.

Anderson's other works also include Isle of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Darjeeling Limited, The Royal Tenenbaums and Rushmore.

Apollo 13, Forrest Gump, Philadelphia and Sleepless in Seattle actor Hanks starred in last year's News of the World and Greyhound. He will soon be seen in Finch on Apple TV+