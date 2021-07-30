Trending
July 30, 2021 / 7:20 AM

'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga, Adam Driver live a glamorous life in new trailer

Lady Gaga stars in the new trailer for "House of Gucci." File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Adam Driver live a glamorous life as members of the Gucci family in the latest trailer for Ridley Scott's House of Gucci.

Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani who marries Driver's Maurizio Gucci in the clip.

The trailer explores the family behind the Gucci fashion brand and show's Patrizia wanting Maurizio to betray his family.

House of Gucci is based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed and will follow how Patrizia was tried and convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband, Maurizio.

"I don't consider myself to be a particularly ethical person, but I am fair," Gaga says in the trailer.

House of Gucci is set to hit theaters on Nov. 24. Scott directs from a script by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna.

Co-stars include Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Camille Cottin, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Mãdãlina Ghenea, Reeve Carney and Youssef Kerkour.



