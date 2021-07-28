Will Smith coaches young Venus, Serena Williams in 'King Richard' trailer

"King Richard" portrays the Williams family, from left, Aunjanue Ellis as Brandi, Mikayla Batholomew as Tunde Price, Will Smith as Richard, Saniyya Sidney as Venus, Demi Singleton as Serena and Daniele Lawson as Isha Price. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

July 28 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for King Richard on Wednesday. The Will Smith film premieres Nov. 19 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. The trailer shows Richard pushing his girls to practice in the rain and pushing recruiters to give them a chance.

The trailer also shows a social worker questioning the way the Williams' live. Richard retorts that he's keeping his children off the street and guiding them to productive careers.

Saniyya Sidney plays young Venus and Demi Singleton plays young Serena. Aunjanue Ellis plays their mother, Brandi.

Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn play coaches. Reinaldo Marcus Green directs. Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay.

King Richard was originally scheduled for release Nov. 25, 2020. Warner Bros. moved it an entire year as it re-slated its entire lineup due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subsequent to the new release date, Warner Bros. announced all of its 2021 films would premiere day and date in theaters and on its HBO Max streaming service.



