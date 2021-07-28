Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 28, 2021 / 2:06 PM

Will Smith coaches young Venus, Serena Williams in 'King Richard' trailer

By
Will Smith plays Richard Williams in King Richard. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Will Smith plays Richard Williams in "King Richard." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for King Richard on Wednesday. The Will Smith film premieres Nov. 19 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. The trailer shows Richard pushing his girls to practice in the rain and pushing recruiters to give them a chance.

Advertisement

The trailer also shows a social worker questioning the way the Williams' live. Richard retorts that he's keeping his children off the street and guiding them to productive careers.

Saniyya Sidney plays young Venus and Demi Singleton plays young Serena. Aunjanue Ellis plays their mother, Brandi.

Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn play coaches. Reinaldo Marcus Green directs. Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay.

King Richard was originally scheduled for release Nov. 25, 2020. Warner Bros. moved it an entire year as it re-slated its entire lineup due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subsequent to the new release date, Warner Bros. announced all of its 2021 films would premiere day and date in theaters and on its HBO Max streaming service.

Advertisement

Moments from Serena Williams' career

Serena Williams returns the ball to her sister, Venus, during their match at the Lipton Tennis Championship in Key Biscayne, Fla., on March 28, 1998. Venus Williams, defeated her sister 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Photo by Susan Knowles/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Fast & Loose': Will Smith to star in action-thriller coming to Netflix Will Smith shares memoir title, cover art on Instagram Will Smith to host, star in variety comedy special for Netflix

Latest Headlines

'Flag Day': Sean Penn stars with daughter Dylan Penn in new trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Flag Day': Sean Penn stars with daughter Dylan Penn in new trailer
July 28 (UPI) -- Sean Penn and his daughter, Dylan Penn, share the screen together in the new trailer for upcoming drama, "Flag Day."
'Fast & Loose': Will Smith to star in action-thriller coming to Netflix
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Fast & Loose': Will Smith to star in action-thriller coming to Netflix
July 28 (UPI) -- "Fast & Loose," a new film directed by "Atomic Blonde" director David Leitch and starring Will Smith, is coming to Netflix.
'West Side Story': Tony, Maria fall in love in special look teaser
Movies // 6 hours ago
'West Side Story': Tony, Maria fall in love in special look teaser
July 28 (UPI) -- "West Side Story," a new musical film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, will open in theaters in December.
'Stillwater' star Abigail Breslin: 'We never know how we're going to react'
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Stillwater' star Abigail Breslin: 'We never know how we're going to react'
LOS ANGELES, July 28 (UPI) -- Abigail Breslin, who plays an American student imprisoned in Marseilles, France, in "Stillwater," says the film explores how people react to crisis.
'The Power of the Dog' to screen as New York Film Festival centerpiece selection
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Power of the Dog' to screen as New York Film Festival centerpiece selection
July 27 (UPI) -- "The Power of the Dog," a new film directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, will be shown at the New York Film Festival.
Ghosts bust Rebecca Hall in 'The Night House' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Ghosts bust Rebecca Hall in 'The Night House' trailer
July 27 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures released a new trailer for "The Night House" on Tuesday. The horror film starring Rebecca Hall opens Aug. 20.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
July 27 (UPI) -- Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace stumble upon old Ghostbuster technology and learn about their family's connection to the supernatural fighting force in the latest trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- "No Time to Die," a new James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux, will open in theaters in October.
'Army of Thieves': Netflix shares first teaser for 'Army of the Dead' prequel
Movies // 2 days ago
'Army of Thieves': Netflix shares first teaser for 'Army of the Dead' prequel
July 26 (UPI) -- "Army of Thieves," a new film starring Matthias Schweighöfer and Nathalie Emmanuel and produced by Zack Synder, is coming to Netflix.
Venice Film Festival: 'Last Duel,' 'Last Night in Soho' join lineup
Movies // 2 days ago
Venice Film Festival: 'Last Duel,' 'Last Night in Soho' join lineup
July 26 (UPI) -- "The Last Duel," "Last Night in Soho," "Spencer" and more have joined the lineup for the 78th annual Venice Film Festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce
Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/