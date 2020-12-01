Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Peter Dinklage has landed the lead role in a Toxic Avenger reboot.

Deadline reported Monday that Dinklage, 50, will star in a reimagining of the 1984 film for Legendary.

Advertisement

Dinklage will play the title character, aka Toxie, an underdog superhero. The character, originally known as Melvin, becomes disfigured when he is pushed into a vat of toxic waste but develops superpowers.

Variety said Macon Blair will write and direct the reboot. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will produce for Troma Entertainment, which released the original film.

The original Toxic Avenger was directed by Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman and starred Mitch Cohen as the titular character. The movie was followed by three sequels, a stage musical, a children's cartoon series and a Marvel comic.

Dinklage is known for playing Tyrion Lannister on the HBO series Game of Thrones, which ended in May 2019. He will reunite with his former GoT co-star Jason Momoa in the Van Helsing reboot Good Bad & Undead.