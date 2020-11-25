Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Bridgerton, a period drama executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Mank, a new film from David Fincher, and The Midnight Sky, starring George Clooney, in December.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in December:
Dec. 1
Angela's Christmas Wish (Netflix Original)
The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original)
Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show (Netflix Original)
30 Days to Kill
50 First Dates
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Angels & Demons
Are You the One Seasons 1-2
Chef
The Da Vinci Code
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Effie Gray
Gormiti Season 1
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kung Fu Panda
Little Nicky
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Monster House
Peppermint
Quigley Down Under
Runaway Bride
Super Wings Season 3
Stargate SG-1 Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
Why Did I Get Married?
Dec. 2
Alien Worlds (Netflix Original)
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (Netflix Original)
Fierce (Netflix Original)
Hazel Brugger: Tropical (Netflix Original)
Dec. 3
Break (Netflix Original)
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Netflix Original)
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) (Netflix Original)
Dec. 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Netflix Original)
Big Mouth Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Bombay Rose (Netflix Original)
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (Netflix Original)
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) (Netflix Original)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Kings of Joburg Season 1
Leyla Everlasting (Netflix Original)
Mank
Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Selena: The Series (Netflix Original)
Dec. 5
Detention (Netflix Original)
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Netflix Original)
Dec. 7
Ava
Manhunt: Deadly Games
Dec. 8
Bobbleheads The Movie
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem (Netflix Original)
Lovestruck in the City (Netflix Original)
Mr. Iglesias Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers (Netflix Original)
Triple 9
Dec. 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (Netflix Original)
The Big Show Show: Christmas (Netflix Original)
Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) (Netflix Original)
The Surgeon's Cut (Netflix Original)
Dec. 10
Alice in Borderland (Netflix Original)
Dec. 11
A Trash Truck Christmas (Netflix Original)
Canvas (Netflix Original)
Giving Voice (Netflix Original)
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) (Netflix Original)
The Prom (Netflix Original)
Dec. 14
A California Christmas (Netflix Original)
Hilda Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix Original)
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York Seasons 1-2
The Challenge Seasons 10 & 13
Grizzlies
The Professor and the Madman
Pup Academy Season 2
Song Exploder Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Teen Mom Seasons 1-2
Dec. 16
Anitta: Made in Honorio (Netflix Original)
Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America (Netflix Original)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix Original)
Nocturnal Animals
The Ripper (Netflix Original)
Run On (Netflix Original)
Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special (Netflix Original)
Dec. 17
Braven
Dec. 18
Guest House
Home for Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix Original)
Sweet Home (Netflix Original)
Dec. 20
Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum
Dec. 21
The Con is On
Dec. 22
After We Collided
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (Netflix Original)
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Netflix Original)
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas
Timmy Time Season 2
Dec. 23
The Midnight Sky (Netflix Original)
Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix Original)
Dec. 25
Bridgerton (Netflix Original)
Dec. 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Original)
DNA (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara (Netflix Original)
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone (Netflix Original)
Dec. 27
Sakho & Mangane Season 1
Dec. 28
Cops and Robbers (Netflix Original)
Rango
Dec. 29
Dare Me Season 1
Dec. 30
Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix Original)
Equinox (Netflix Original)
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise (Netflix Original)
Dec. 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Netflix Original)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Coming soon:
Arashi's Diary - Voyage Episodes 18-20 (Netflix Original)
Funny Boy
Podcasts coming soon:
More Like This Launches Nov. 25
Behind the Scenes: Animation! Launches Dec. 7
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in December:
Dec. 1
Heartbreakers
The Lobster
Dec. 4
Cabin Fever
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Dec. 5
The Rum Diary
Dec. 6
The Secret
Dec. 7
Berlin, I Love You
The Art of the Steal
Dec. 8
Sin senos sí hay paraíso Seasons 1-3
Dec. 10
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Dec. 14
Hart of Dixie Seasons 1-4
Dec. 17
Ip Man 3
Dec. 22
The Little Hours
Dec. 24
The West Wing Seasons 1-7
Dec. 25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Dec. 27
Fifty
Dec. 28
Lawless
Dec. 29
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Dec. 30
Dexter Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels Seasons 1-5
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Nurse Jackie Seasons 1-7
Dec. 31
Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
Drugs, Inc. Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel Seasons 1-3
Her
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Interview
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Nacho Libre
Not Another Teen Movie
The Notebook
Octonauts Seasons 1-3
The Office Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches