"Bridgerton," a period drama executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, is coming to Netflix in December. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Bridgerton, a period drama executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Mank, a new film from David Fincher, and The Midnight Sky, starring George Clooney, in December.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in December:

Dec. 1

Angela's Christmas Wish (Netflix Original)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original)

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show (Netflix Original)

30 Days to Kill

50 First Dates

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Angels & Demons

Are You the One Seasons 1-2

Chef

The Da Vinci Code

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Effie Gray

Gormiti Season 1

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kung Fu Panda

Little Nicky

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Monster House

Peppermint

Quigley Down Under

Runaway Bride

Super Wings Season 3

Stargate SG-1 Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

Why Did I Get Married?

Dec. 2

Alien Worlds (Netflix Original)

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (Netflix Original)

Fierce (Netflix Original)

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (Netflix Original)

Dec. 3

Break (Netflix Original)

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Netflix Original)

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) (Netflix Original)

Dec. 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Netflix Original)

Big Mouth Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Bombay Rose (Netflix Original)

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (Netflix Original)

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) (Netflix Original)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Kings of Joburg Season 1

Leyla Everlasting (Netflix Original)

Mank

Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Selena: The Series (Netflix Original)

Dec. 5

Detention (Netflix Original)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Netflix Original)

Dec. 7

Ava

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Dec. 8

Bobbleheads The Movie

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem (Netflix Original)

Lovestruck in the City (Netflix Original)

Mr. Iglesias Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers (Netflix Original)

Triple 9

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (Netflix Original)

The Big Show Show: Christmas (Netflix Original)

Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) (Netflix Original)

The Surgeon's Cut (Netflix Original)

Dec. 10

Alice in Borderland (Netflix Original)

Dec. 11

A Trash Truck Christmas (Netflix Original)

Canvas (Netflix Original)

Giving Voice (Netflix Original)

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) (Netflix Original)

The Prom (Netflix Original)

Dec. 14

A California Christmas (Netflix Original)

Hilda Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix Original)

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York Seasons 1-2

The Challenge Seasons 10 & 13

Grizzlies

The Professor and the Madman

Pup Academy Season 2

Song Exploder Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Teen Mom Seasons 1-2

Dec. 16

Anitta: Made in Honorio (Netflix Original)

Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America (Netflix Original)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix Original)

Nocturnal Animals

The Ripper (Netflix Original)

Run On (Netflix Original)

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special (Netflix Original)

Dec. 17

Braven

Dec. 18

Guest House

Home for Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix Original)

Sweet Home (Netflix Original)

Dec. 20

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum

Dec. 21

The Con is On

Dec. 22

After We Collided

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (Netflix Original)

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Netflix Original)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas

Timmy Time Season 2

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky (Netflix Original)

Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix Original)

Dec. 25

Bridgerton (Netflix Original)

Dec. 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Original)

DNA (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara (Netflix Original)

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone (Netflix Original)

Dec. 27

Sakho & Mangane Season 1

Dec. 28

Cops and Robbers (Netflix Original)

Rango

Dec. 29

Dare Me Season 1

Dec. 30

Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix Original)

Equinox (Netflix Original)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise (Netflix Original)

Dec. 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Netflix Original)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Coming soon:

Arashi's Diary - Voyage Episodes 18-20 (Netflix Original)

Funny Boy

Podcasts coming soon:

More Like This Launches Nov. 25

Behind the Scenes: Animation! Launches Dec. 7

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in December:

Dec. 1

Heartbreakers

The Lobster

Dec. 4

Cabin Fever

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Dec. 5

The Rum Diary

Dec. 6

The Secret

Dec. 7

Berlin, I Love You

The Art of the Steal

Dec. 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso Seasons 1-3

Dec. 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Dec. 14

Hart of Dixie Seasons 1-4

Dec. 17

Ip Man 3

Dec. 22

The Little Hours

Dec. 24

The West Wing Seasons 1-7

Dec. 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Dec. 27

Fifty

Dec. 28

Lawless

Dec. 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Dec. 30

Dexter Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels Seasons 1-5

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Nurse Jackie Seasons 1-7

Dec. 31

Airplane!

An Education

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Drugs, Inc. Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel Seasons 1-3

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Inbetweeners Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Interview

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

The Notebook

Octonauts Seasons 1-3

The Office Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Town

Troy

WarGames

The Witches