Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Ryan Murphy's new film The Prom.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the musical comedy Thursday featuring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells.

The preview shows four Broadway actors (Streep, Corden, Kidman, Rannells) arrive in a small town in Indiana. The cast is seen singing and dancing while helping to put on a high school prom.

The Prom is based on Matthew Sklar's Broadway musical of the same name. The new film centers on the actors' efforts to help Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman), a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose) to prom.

"But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is," Netflix said in a press release.

The Prom co-stars Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlain and Mary Kay Place. Netflix previously released first look photos for the film.

Murphy said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that his adaptation is about 25 percent different from the Broadway version. He said the musical is "pure joy."

"When I saw it, it was so joyful and it was so optimistic, and it was fun, and yet it had something to say," the writer and producer said.

The Prom premieres Dec. 11 on Netflix.